SDSU Love library gets a new layout
October 24, 2018
Some of the areas of The Love library at San Diego State are being moved. Including, The Department of Special Collections & University Archives (SCUA) houses rare, fine, unique, and valuable books, periodicals, manuscripts, and documents which require preservation, security and care in handling. Other valuable historical items such as photographs, prints, postcards, memorabilia, scrapbooks, and oral histories are also held in Special Collections. University Archives holds materials which document the history of San Diego State since its founding as a Normal School in 1897.
