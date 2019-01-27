Women’s tennis defeats Riverside in third straight 7-0 victory

Sophomore Nnena Nadozie competes in her doubles match during the Aztecs 7-0 victory over UC Riverside on Jan. 27 at the Aztec Tennis Center.

Sophomore Nnena Nadozie competes in her doubles match during the Aztecs 7-0 victory over UC Riverside on Jan. 27 at the Aztec Tennis Center.

San Diego State women’s tennis won its third straight match to start the season, defeating UC Riverside 7-0 on a warm Sunday afternoon at the Aztec Tennis Center.

The shutout was the third straight for SDSU to open up the new year, and came one day after the Aztecs handed UC San Diego a 7-0 loss on the same courts.

Head Coach Peter Mattera said his team came out to make a statement against the Highlanders.

“I thought we really stuck to our business, first point to last and all the singles matches did a really good job of shutting them down,” Mattera said.

The doubles match did not appear to be a walk in the park for the Aztecs, as UCR won a match against the team of senior Jenny Moinard and freshman Shakhnoza Khatamova, forcing the other two Aztec duos to win their games to secure the point.

The Aztecs would eventually win the doubles point and start singles competition with a 1-0 advantage.

Moinard, who was visibly upset with dropping her doubles game, seemed as if she was on a mission to redeem herself.

Throughout her singles match Moinard was not afraid to express her emotions, and went on to win her singles match 6-1, 6-2.

“Jenny, in singles, was awesome,” Mattera said. “She was the aggressor, she was in control of almost all of the points, and I think her game style was just the perfect match matchup today.”

The Aztecs won each of the remaining singles games in convincing fashion.

Sophomore Nnena Nadozie won her single match 6-4, 6-1, and said her gameplan to keep her opponent busy.

“Stay solid and make a lot of balls and make her play more,” she said.

The Aztecs will try and continue their undefeated streak when they take on Long Beach State at the Aztec Tennis Center on Feb. 1.