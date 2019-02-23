Police: College Area theft leaves victim with minor injuries
February 23, 2019
A victim was robbed of their phone and sustained minor injuries from two suspects in the College Area according to San Diego Police.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 on the 5600 block of Faber Way. The victim was approached by a male subject who took the phone from the victim’s hand then ran away. A second female subject used force on the victim resulting in minor injuries. Police said both suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s phone.
The first suspect was described as a male adult, about 19 years old with a short haircut. He was said to be 5 feet 6 inches tall at 150 pounds, wearing a maroon jacket. The other suspect is a female adult, about 19 years old with long braids. She was described to be 5 feet 9 inches, wearing a blue sweatshirt.
SDPD is actively searching for suspects and any information can be reported to (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
