Softball rallies for walk-off victory against BYU

Junior outfielder Megan Smith (1) and sophomore first baseman Taylor Adams (99) celebrate after Adams drove in Smith for the walk-off run over BYU on Feb. 28 at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Junior outfielder Megan Smith (1) and sophomore first baseman Taylor Adams (99) celebrate after Adams drove in Smith for the walk-off run over BYU on Feb. 28 at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Junior outfielder Megan Smith (1) and sophomore first baseman Taylor Adams (99) celebrate after Adams drove in Smith for the walk-off run over BYU on Feb. 28 at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State softball defeated Brigham Young University by a score of 2-1 on Thursday night at SDSU Softball Stadium.

The Aztecs (9-7) were scoreless through six innings, but struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for their fourth walk-off win of the season.

“We had to make it as adventurous as possible” head coach Kathy Van Wyk said.

The Aztecs equalized after freshman Kylie Fraser came on to pinch hit in the bottom of the seventh, scoring senior pinch runner Kayla Sok from second after BYU (7-9) misplayed a hard hit ball to third base.

A ball off the bat of sophomore first baseman Taylor Adams then ended the game, after her chopper to second led to junior pinch runner Megan Smith scoring from third following a throw to home plate that was off the mark.

SDSU starting junior pitcher’s Marissa Moreno and Alicia Garcia combined to allow only two hits.

Moreno allowed one run and struck out two before exiting the game in the third inning with a finger injury. Garcia, a transfer from Palomar College, threw 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out three in relief.

Van Wyk said this was the best she’s seen Garcia throw all year.

“She has two off-speed pitches that she’s using and she used the second one more tonight…that was really effective.” Van Wyk said.“She did a really nice job keeping us in that game.”

Garcia said she took advantage of the opportunity to try out her pitches on the BYU lineup.

“I have two different kinds of change ups. I have a knuckleball and then the curve drop change,” Garcia said. “Mixing those up really keeps them on their toes.”

The Aztecs have their next game on March 1 against University of Illinois at Chicago at SDSU Softball Stadium.