Three suspects involved in armed robbery on Montezuma Road

Three men are wanted for an armed robbery that took place on Montezuma Road, according to a university-wide email sent out by the San Diego State Police Department this evening.

The incident occurred at 4:17 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the north alley of 5700 Montezuma Road. The suspects asked the victim for cigarettes and then brandished a small handgun. The suspects proceeded to take a vape pen, cell phone and pocket-knife from the victim before fleeing off campus.

The victim is not an SDSU student, university police spokesperson Raquel Herriot said. There were no injuries reported and there are no immediate threats to the university, according to the email.

The first suspect was described as wearing a black beanie, a black sweatshirt and a gold grill. The report said he was around 5’9” with a small handgun. The second suspect was reportedly wearing all black with a black fanny pack. The third suspect was described as wearing a black shirt with multi-colored pants and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

All three suspects are reported as black men who are 20 to 25 years old.

This is the only robbery SDSUPD has heard of and if any other incidents have occurred, people are encouraged to call the police, Herriot said.

The San Diego Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Any information can be reported to (619) 531-2000 or to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.