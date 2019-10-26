Volleyball loses five-set battle against Boise State

Senior outside hitter Hannah Turnlund attempts to block the ball in the Aztecs’ 3-2 loss to Boise State on Oct. 24 at Peterson Gym.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Turnlund attempts to block the ball in the Aztecs’ 3-2 loss to Boise State on Oct. 24 at Peterson Gym.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Turnlund attempts to block the ball in the Aztecs’ 3-2 loss to Boise State on Oct. 24 at Peterson Gym.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

San Diego State volleyball lost to Boise State in a five-set game (18-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 13-15) on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Peterson Gym.

The loss stretches the Aztecs’ (9-11, 2-7 MWC) losing streak to five games.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Turnlund said the tough loss was frustrating for the team, despite giving its full effort.

“This is one that really hurt,” Turnlund said. “I feel like we probably gave it our all and it’s always frustrating coming out of a game not knowing why we lost.”

One of the highlights of the game was the defensive performance by senior middle blocker Tamia Reeves who recorded 2 solo blocks and 6 block assists.

Reeves said the team did well on defense but could have done better at the end of the match.

“(Our defense) was good” she said. “We could have made a couple more plays towards the end, but I think, overall, we did a pretty good job defensive-wise and just cleaning up stuff we’d have that game,” Reeves said.

The team overall had 16 block assists total.

Turnlund said the team was honed in on its blocking.

“We were really on top of our blocking” Turnlund said. “We were really honed in and focused and we knew where the ball was going to.”

Several challenges on calls were made during the game– three of which did not go in SDSU’s favor.

Head coach Deitre Collins-Parker said losing the challenges was disappointing, but the team was able to continue performing afterwards.

“I don’t think we lost focus after (the challenges), we talked during those breaks about what was happening and what we needed to do next,” Collins-Parker said. “We came out and executed after that, and honestly it’s disappointing not winning those challenges and when they keep coming back inconclusive, but we continue to battle.”

Offensively, Turnlund recorded team-high 21 kills, with the next highest being sophomore outside hitter Victoria O’Sullivan with 13 kills and junior middle blocker Erin Gillcrist with 11 kills.

Collins-Parker said the energy of the offense was good overall, despite some mistakes in the beginning of the game.

“I thought that she swung aggressively tonight. (Turnlund) had a few errors early and they got some blocks on her, but she really hit aggressively. Her and Erin went really hard at the net today,” Collins-Parker said.

This was the first game the Aztecs have played at home in three weeks, coming back after the season’s longest road trip of four games.

Reeves said being back at Peterson Gym was refreshing after several games on the road.

“It was refreshing, one, and it’s just nice to be back at our own gym and on our own schedule,” Reeves said. “It was nice to be back in order, back at home.”

The Aztecs now get ready for their next game against Utah State (2-18, 2-6 MWC) on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Collins-Parker said the team has the ability to win close games and will be practicing to be able to beat the Aggies.

“It’s hard to lose these close ones, but the good thing about these close ones is that you know you’re right there. It’s not like coming off games like Wyoming where we got hammered. We’re right there and just need to take it over the edge, so we’ll keep battling,” Collins-Parker said. “We’ll focus on Utah State tomorrow and be ready on Saturday.”