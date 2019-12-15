Recaudación festivos conecta a comunidad transfronterizo

Diane López and Jack Molmud

December 15, 2019

Celebrando 10 años del espíritu festivo, este evento, Love Thy Neighbor, lleva juguetes al otro lado de la frontera para ayudar a los niños necesitados.

