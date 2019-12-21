Emergency repairs planned for campus steam system

The repairs will include loss of heat to over 15 buildings on campus.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Facilities Services will be completing emergency repairs on the campus’ steam system from approximately Dec. 29 to Jan. 19.

The first phase of repairs will begin at the manhole near Dramatic Arts and Love Library and steam manhole 15 near Music and Open Air Theater, according to a university email sent Thursday afternoon by Facilities Services. Impacts on the buildings affected include cooler temperatures than usual inside the buildings.

Facilities Services will raise set points and recirculation air levels to send warmer air to buildings to mitigate the loss of heat.

Phase two of repairs covers steam manhole 26-1 near North Life Sciences and the Biosciences Center.

Impacts of the repairs include loss of heat to Biosciences Center, North Life Sciences and South Life Sciences, according to Facilities Services. The animal housing rooms in Biosciences Center will not be impacted and a temporary boiler will be installed in the driveway of North Life Science.

To mitigate the cool temperatures, Facilities Services will install a temporary boiler at North Life Sciences to supply heat to vivarium in North Life Sciences. Chilled water pipes will also be repurposed to temporarily supply heating and hot water until steam is restored.

Facilities Services will also supply electric, oil-filled heaters as needed for building occupants and will raise set points and recirculation air levels to send warmer air to buildings.

Phase three of repairs will include steam manholes near Art South and North.

Impacts include loss of heat to Art South, Art North and Professional Studies and Fine Arts as well as cooler building temperatures.

Similar to the other manholes, Facilities Services will raise set points and recirculation air levels to send warmer air to buildings to mitigate the loss of heat.

Any questions and concerns can be directed to Lewis Hughes, Assistant Director of Facilities Services at (619) 594-2409 or lhughes@sdsu.edu.

Questions about proactive mitigation measures, please contact Gillian Marks, Senior Director of Environmental Health & Safety at (619) 594-2853 or gmarks@sdsu.edu.