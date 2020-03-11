Healthy options for students on meal plan all day

Everyone is aware of the infamous freshman 15, but luckily for San Diego State students there are a plethora of healthy and tasty options provided on campus with meal plan.

Unlike other schools bound to tiresome dining halls, SDSU has many campus restaurants to choose from. Here is a run down on what to order in a day to feel your best.

Breakfast

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. It is important to start the day off with a high protein and healthy fats to keep energy levels high throughout the day. Broken Yolk and University Towers Kitchen both have healthy and delicious breakfast options.

UTK has avocado toast which you can order with two eggs on the side, and then you can make yourself an avocado and egg sandwich.

Broken Yolk gives customers the option to build your own omelets, but they also have tasty premade omelets such as the MOM omelet which has avocado, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion and sprouts.

Biology sophomore Ellie Pingry suffers from small intestinal bacterial overgrowth which has forced her to adopt an extremely limited but healthy diet.

“Having to take out gluten, dairy and sugar from my diet made it hard to find easy meals on a meal plan that I could eat last year,” Pingry said. “For breakfast, an easy order I would get before class was the overnight oats from Shake Smart with blueberries and strawberries.”

For coffee drinkers, Starbucks can be a huge culprit of adding unnecessary sugars to your diet. If you have a favorite drink you cannot give up, a few swaps such as ordering a tall, skipping the sweetener and asking for no whipped cream can make a difference. If you are feeling sick or need an immunity boost, order the Medicine Ball. It is a mix of various types of tea and honey that won’t fail to shorten the life of a cold.

Everbowl provides nutrient-packed acai bowls that make the perfect snack or meal, depending on the size. Best of all, it is on the meal plan. Communications sophomore and former Everbowl employee Athina Jordanou knows the ins and outs to the menu.

“I get the medium sized bowl and for the base I put half acai and half coconut, then as a top layer of the base I grab some chia pudding and granola,” Jordanou said. “For fruit toppings I add some banana, strawberry, pineapple and kiwi. For some final touches I add coconut, gogi berry and hemp seeds.”

But Jordanou advises against adding agave, which can add unnecessary sugar.

Lunch & Dinner

For lunch or dinner, Plant Power has many fast and healthy options. This is a great choice for anyone with dietary restrictions because everything is vegan. The Southwest Avocado Wrap has avocado, a bean protein medley and kale, and is good enough to become your staple order.

Another lunch option is Oggi’s. Although that may sound ironic because Oggi’s is known for their pizza, the Mediterranean Delight salad is a must have. Packed with many nutrient-rich vegetables, the salad has olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, chickpeas and chicken for protein. The kicker is its amazing taste.

Lastly, to get important omega 3’s into the diet, Poke One N Half offers poke bowls for any raw fish enthusiasts.

Journalism sophomore Trinity Tran is passionate about fitness and is also vegetarian.

“A great lunch or dinner I would regularly get after working out was from Poke One N Half,” Tran said. “I would order salad, tofu, edamame, avocado, onions and top with wasabi and ginger.”

With all these great options, staying healthy is not a hard or tasteless task here at SDSU.