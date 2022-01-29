‘Mamba Mentality’ lives on in hearts of Kobe Bryant fans
January 29, 2022
Having “Mamba Mentality” means to strive to be the best version of yourself. That is the message Kobe Bryant spread to millions of people around the whole world, including me.
Bryant’s last game before his retirement in 2016, was the first time I ever watched basketball. Instantaneously, my world changed. Seeing how he went into a zone, dropping 60 points, including the game winning shot with 36.1 seconds left, showed me that anything is possible if you truly set your mind to it.
Having a mentality like that comes with maintaining your drive. Bryant has taught me what it means to be the best. To be the best, you have to work longer, harder- and better than anyone else. My introduction to Bryant and basketball inspired me to pursue a career in sports broadcasting. His Mamba Mentality philosophy has become a mantra in my life. Everything I do, I want to be the best me. Bryant reminds me every day that I can.
I have written this poem to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his everlasting legacy:
“The Final Game”
Kobe dropping 60
That’s 59 seconds on the shot clock
58 seconds to get around Hayward
57 minus five is two times the amount of training
56 points, 34 minutes, Grizzlies
55 points, Wizards
54 the love of the game, Dear Basketball
53 seconds to get around Favors
52 weeks of blood, sweat, and tears
Cause what he has done over the years
Should install fears, in all of you
51 more time for Kobe
50 points, 25 games
49 points in the 2008 playoffs
48 and 16 to sweep the Kings
For he is the real King
47 points, Trailblazers
46, Knicks
45 points, 46 games
44, Warriors
43, Celtics
42 seconds to get around Hood
41, Mamba out
40 points, 134 games
39 points with 22 shots
38, Timberwolves
37, Heat
36, Nets
35+ points, 236 games
34 and 8 with 3 victories
33 is proud to see
What he has done for the legacy
32, is proud too
31, Cavaliers, 25,000 career points
30+ points, 431 games
29, 28, 27 seconds on the shot clock
26th of January, 26th of January
25 points in the second half, Clippers
24, he is number 24
23, taught him mastery
22, 21 for Vanessa
20-year career
19 seconds, fadeaway
18 All-Star Games
17, drafted
16, 15 All-NBA Teams
14, ball about to go in
13, Mambacita out
12, NBA All-Defensive Teams
11, 10, 9 seconds on the shot clock
8, he is number 8
7, 6, the ball goes in, shot clock stopped
5 rings, 5 MVPs
4 ever in our hearts
3s, 1,827
2 Olympic gold medals
1 more time for the Black Mamba
Sumaia Wegner is a junior studying journalism, media studies and communication.