Swim and dive continue win streak on senior day

The SDSU Swim and Dive Team form a tunnel for one of their players on Senior Day. (Photo Courtesy of SDSU Athletics)

The San Diego State swim and dive team returned to the Aztec Aquaplex on Jan. 28 to compete against the University of San Diego. The Aztecs have found much success in the 2021-22 season, winning 12 dual meets in a row — with a 35-win streak in dual meets since 2018 — and looked to make it 13 straight on senior day.

The team did just that, sending the 11 SDSU seniors off with a dub after defeating the Toreros in their last swim meet at the Aquaplex of the season by a score of 159-123.

The Aztecs finished first in 11 of the 16 events, starting with the 200-meter medley with a team of seniors. Klara Thormalm, Sammy Geyer, Lizzie Menzmer and Mia Ryan won with a time of 1:43.23. Thormalm won the 100-meter breaststroke and the 100-yard freestyle as well, with Geyer winning the 50-yard free in just under 24 seconds, and Ryan finishing first in the 200-meter free with a time of 1:53.17, later coming in second to Thormalm in the 100-yard free.

Junior Paige Michelle won the 1000-yard free with a time of 10:43.67, beating the next closest swimmer by just under 14 seconds. Fellow junior Riley Tapley won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.34 with junior Evonne Stehr and freshman Mai McKenna finishing second and third respectively by mere seconds. McKenna would later place first in the 200-yard backstroke.

Sophomore Wilma Johannsson brought home first place in the 200-yard fly, reaching the finish line just 33 milliseconds ahead of senior Cassie Phillips. Senior Christina Murphy would bring home first place in the 200-yard breaststroke, gapping freshman Bryn Busskohl by over seven seconds.

The Aztec divers will travel to Flagstaff, Arizona to compete in the NAU Diving Invite before the team competes in the Mountain West Conference Championship starting on Feb. 16.