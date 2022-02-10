Track and Field set new records with historic performance at New Mexico Collegiate Classic

Junior Jade Cany in the midst of the long jump event at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. (Photo Courtesy of SDSU Athletics)

San Diego State track and field had an outstanding performance at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic meet, with numerous athletes finishing in the top five of their event and multiple athletes being put in the Aztec indoor record book.

The highlight from day one of the meet on Feb. 4 was junior Sara Absten, who finished third in the pentathlon. Absten scored a total of 3,851 points, which was not only a personal best, but also the sixth-highest score in SDSU history. In the pentathlon, Absten placed first in the long jump, jumping the tenth-best mark in program history of 5.90 meter.

Freshman Jenna Fee Feyeraband also added to the Aztec indoor record book, scoring the ninth highest pentathlon ever with a total of 3,740 points. Sophomore Ruthie Grant-Williams had a personal best score in the pentathlon with 3,181 points.

In the weight throw, junior Ruthie Grant-Williams added another record for the Scarlet and Black, throwing the ninth-best mark in indoor history with a throw of 15.87 meters.

Sophomores Rhea Hoyte and Alexus Alexander both impressed during the 200-meter, earning fourth and fifth place with times of 24.971 seconds and 25.973 seconds, respectively.

The Aztecs finished off strong on Feb. 5 — the second day of the competition. Freshman Ashley Callahan had a notable performance in the pole vault, clearing 4.16 meters. This mark is the ninth-best and only one inch away from tying the freshman record set by former Aztec All-American Bonnie Draxler in 2015.

Senior Kaitlin Heri also had a good performance in the pole vault, clearing and finishing in fifth.

Junior Jordyn Bryant finished in second for shot put, also throwing the ninth-best mark of all-time of 13.81 meters. Sophomore Onyi Anigbogu also received a personal-best mark of 13.38 meters, which earned her fourth place.

The 4 by 400 meter team once again impressed this week, running the sixth-best time in SDSU indoor history. The team — which included Hoyte, Jayln Harris, Aisha Watt and Nyjari McNeil — finished in second place with a time of 3:41.25.

Another performance that was added to the Aztec indoor record book came from junior Jade Cany in the triple jump. Cany jumped the fourth-best mark in SDSU history with a mark of 12.72 meters, which earned her sixth place. Sophomore teammate Simone Johnson also jumped a top eight mark in SDSU history, jumping 12.26 meters and finishing in tenth.

The Aztecs are back in New Mexico next weekend to continue their 2022 indoor season, where they will be competing in the Don Kirby Elite Invitational.