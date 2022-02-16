SDSU Dance Team places yet again at UDA College Nationals

After a two-year pause, San Diego State’s dance team returned to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Universal Dance Association College Nationals at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16. The prestigious three-day event takes place annually where college dance teams (and cheerleading teams [Universal Cheerleaders Association]) compete in a variety of categories ranging in divisions and styles of dance. SDSU placed fourth this year in D1A Hip-Hop with a score of 93.6. In January 2020, SDSU brought home the championship as they placed first in D1A Hip-Hop.

“In the past, we have enjoyed the opportunity to showcase our diversity by competing in multiple categories. However, this year we felt it was best to compete in one division and we chose hip-hop because of the outcome in 2020,” senior Briana Eubanks said. “We wanted to go back and continue to have SDSU be competitive in that category, and I would say we accomplished that goal.”

Briana Eubanks is a fourth-year SDSU dance team veteran who is majoring in liberal studies: elementary education. She, along with the other dancers from SDSU, represented the Scarlet and Black school spirit of the Aztecs at the competition passionately.

This year also came with some changes in the competition. In 2020, one less school competed in the D1 Hip-Hop division while each team was allowed to have eighteen competitors.

“We were able to compete with more dancers this year than in 2020. By putting eighteen on the floor, it allowed our team to utilize more space, offer more variety in the formations, and increase the difficulty and visuals,” Eubanks said. “Just being back at nationals after a long two years means everything to the dance team. We were so lucky to get the opportunity to travel and represent our school at the collegiate level. It was such a rewarding experience.”

When asked what school spirit means to her as a dancer, Eubanks said, “As one of the twenty-one sport club teams managed by Associated Students Aztec Recreation, school spirit is a big part of what we do. Our job as a collegiate dance team is to attend sporting events and provide support and school spirit. It is an amazing experience and opportunity to be able to represent our university. I can speak for everyone on the team when I say that we love the Aztecs, and it is an honor to be able to represent our SDSU.”

The SDSU dance team performs at all women’s and men’s basketball home games. They will be performing their national routine on Thursday, March 3 at the men’s basketball game against Fresno State at halftime.