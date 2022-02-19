Aztec comeback leads to a Wednesday night 77-69 thriller for Women’s basketball

After being down by as much as nine points in the second half, the San Diego State Aztecs (12-13, 6-8 Mountain West Conference) were able to rally back against the San Jose Spartans (4-21, 1-13 in Mountain West Conference). The Aztecs scored 27 points in the fourth quarter making the final score 77-69.

Once again, redshirt freshman Asia Avinger came up big for the Scarlet and Black as she recorded 20 points on the night. Senior Sophia Ramos also provided a good portion of scoring as well with 16 points, alongside the 13 points scored by senior Mallory Adams and sophomore Kim Villalobos’ 13 points off of the bench.

Within the game, the two teams tied five times and there were ten lead changes. Though they were hanging on for most of the game, the Aztecs towards the end of the third quarter started to fall behind as the shots they were taking were not falling.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Aztecs continued to shoot their shots and they started to build momentum for themselves. Down the stretch, Ramos and Adams hit big threes that resulted in them seizing control of the game and eventually finishing off the Spartans.

The comeback showed the Aztecs’ resilience and the heart that each and every player plays with. With four games left on the schedule, the Aztecs are looking to build off their win against SJSU.

The Aztecs have their senior night Feb. 19 against Fresno State (9-14, 5-7 Mountain West Conference). To conclude their season, the Aztecs will play their last three games on the road.