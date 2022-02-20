Aztec Baseball claims their first win of the season from Houston

The Aztecs gather in the outfield after their 4-3 win over Houston in the MLB4 tournament.

Coming off a close opening day loss to No. 17 TCU, the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) were eager to return for day two of the MLB4 tournament where they would take on the University of Houston Cougars (0-2).

With the help of five pitchers with an overall 12 strikeouts, the Scarlet and Black were able to hold the Cougars to 4-3 to secure their first win of the season and improve their record to 1-1.

Sophomore RHP Kelena Sauer made his second career start for SDSU and made a statement with six strikeouts throughout five innings pitched, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks.

The bottom of the fifth was when the Aztec bats came alive with three runs scored. The Aztecs’ contributions included a double from freshman Tyler Glowacki, a single to center from sophomore Caden Miller, and redshirt freshman Alex Rodriguez getting hit by a pitch.

The Scarlet and Black picked up what ended up being the game securing run in the seventh after Miller made it home on sophomore Pancho Ruiz’s sac fly to center.

Freshman LHP Chris Canada and freshman RHP Hunter Hargett made quick appearances on the mound during the sixth and seventh inning.

Houston put two runners on base but redshirt freshman RHP Jadon Bercovich came in cool, calm and collected to shut them down.

After not scoring a run since the fifth inning, Houston broke through in the ninth on a two-run double, bringing the Cougars within one of the Aztecs.

Bercovich took care of business throughout the eighth and ninth inning with four strikeouts and securing his first career save.

The Aztecs have a quick turnaround as they look to conclude tournament play in Scottsdale on Sunday, facing the California Golden Bears in an afternoon matchup with a scheduled 2 p.m. first pitch.

Cal has gone undefeated in the tournament thus far, defeating Houston on Friday 4-2 in extra innings, and in walk-off fashion against No. 17 TCU on Saturday 7.6.

Senior LHP Jacob Flores — coming off an injury from the 2021 season — will start on the mound against Cal on Sunday.