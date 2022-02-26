Aztecs dominate Hawaii 7-1 in home opener

The Aztecs facing off against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament.

San Diego State (2-3) opened their seventh annual Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament on Friday night with a dominating 7-1 win over the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3).

While a brisk night under the lights, loyal Aztec fans returned to Tony Gwynn Stadium for the first time since the 2020 season prior to COVID-19 in support of their team.

The first three innings ensued a pitcher’s duel between sophomore LHP TJ Fondtain and junior RHP Cade Helemanu.

Fondtain secured his first win on the mound for the Scarlet and Black with a career-high of seven strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The Aztecs struck first and took an early 1-0 lead in the third after a single to right from sophomore Caden Miller before making it home on sophomore Poncho Ruiz’s hit to left-center.

The Scarlet and Black tacked on another in the fourth after a triple to right from sophomore Johnny Giannola and an RBI groundout from sophomore Cole Carrigg.

Hawaii eventually connected bats to balls in the top of the fifth after a fielding error and scored on an RBI single from junior Dallas Duarte, taking the score to 2-1.

After a pitching change for the Rainbow Warriors, the Aztecs wasted no time loading the bases and scoring with the help of sophomores Tino Bethancourt and Max Foxcroft.

The scoring did not stop there as Miller’s single up the middle brought Foxcroft and Rodriguez home, adding to the score 7-1.

Sophomore RHP Ricky Tibbett closed the game out, securing his first career save after two strikeouts in three innings pitched.

The Daily Aztec Player of the Game goes to Fondtain for his dominating performance on the mound and a career-high of seven strikeouts for his first collegiate victory.

San Diego State will be back in action at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Saturday night against Utah with a 6 p.m. first pitch. Sophomore RHP Kelena Sauer gets the nod to start on the mound.