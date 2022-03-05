SDSU women’s basketball needs some luck heading into the Mountain West Conference tournament after loss to Air Force

After losing their previous game against Wyoming, the San Diego State Aztecs (14-15, 8-10 Mountain West) fell to Air Force (17-12, 11-7 Mountain West) 46-70, resulting in them losing two of their last three games.

As has been the story for many of the losses this year, the Aztecs were unable to find a rhythm shooting the basketball. On the night, the Aztecs only made 16 of their 55 shots, as opposed to Air Force who made 24 of their 55 shots.

As they have been the whole year, senior Sophia Ramos and freshman Asia Avinger lead the team with scoring with a respective 16 and 13 points. Although they lead in scoring for the team, both were inefficient as neither one of them shot over 35%.

Outside of the scoring that Ramos and Avinger provided, the Scarlet and Black received little to no help from the rest of the players on the team. Sophomore Kim Villalobos scored eight points coming off of the bench and was the third leading scorer behind Ramos and Avinger.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Aztecs gave up a lot of free points as Air Force shot 22 free throws and made 15. They also allowed Air Force to convert on 46% of their 3-pointers which is not a recipe for success in the Mountain West Conference. The Falcons bench players also provided key contributions to the team as their bench scored 28 points.

Although the regular season is over and did not pan out as the Aztecs expected, there is still a huge opportunity for the Scarlet and Black to win the Mountain West Conference.

Going into the Mountain West tournament, the Aztecs have the seventh-best conference record. The road for the Aztecs to bring a conference championship back to San Diego will not be the easiest, but with the talent and potential this team possesses can be done.

Going into the tournament, SDSU’s first game will be against the tenth seed Boise State which will take place on Mar. 6. Should they defeat Boise State, they will face the No. 2 seeded New Mexico. Although they are an underdog in the tournament, the Aztecs can still rally late and find momentum during their first two games of the tournament.