Aztecs show no mercy, ram both Wyoming and Colorado to take second

Senior Nnena Nadozie prepares herself for a serve during SDSU match against Cal on Feb. 20.

San Diego State Women’s tennis (13-5, 5-1 Mountain West Conference) ran through their competition this weekend.

The Aztecs shut out the University of Wyoming (8-11, 2-4 MWC) on Saturday before defeating Colorado State University (10-7, 4-2 MWC), 4-2, on Sunday.

The Aztecs are now 5-1 in conference play and passed Colorado State to move into second place in the conference with the win on Sunday.

Seniors Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Regina Pitts both returned from injury for the Aztecs this weekend and showed why their presence was missed on the court.

Versus Wyoming

The Aztecs opened the day by winning their first doubles point in three matches.

The No. 74 nationally ranked duo of seniors Thamchaiwat and Tamara Arnold alongside the duo of seniors Pitts and Nnena Nadozie both won their doubles matches to give the Aztecs the first point.

After missing the previous two games, both Thamchaiwat — No. 67 ranked nationally in singles — and Pitts returned to action today and showed why the team missed them.

Not only did both players win their doubles matchups in their first game back, but they also dominated their singles matchups.

SDSU’s Arnold, Nadozie, and Pitts all quickly won their singles matchups, putting an end to all play on the day — even though most of the remaining Aztecs were winning their matchups.

Arnold and Pitts both won 6-1, 6-1 and Nadozie won 6-3, 6-2.

Without dropping a single match, the Aztecs ran through Wyoming and were left to prepare for an important match against Colorado the following day.

Versus Colorado

The Aztecs came into this match with something to prove. The winner of this match would go on to solidify their hold on second in the conference, with both teams tied before play commenced on Sunday.

After ending their two-match streak of not winning the doubles point, the Aztecs followed up Saturday’s doubles win with another on Sunday.

The duo of Thamchaiwat and Arnold again did their thing. They defeated graduate student Somer Dalla Bona and junior Sarka Richterova, 6-1, to move to 13-2 on the season.

This time, it was the duo of senior Alicia Melosch and junior Cécile Morin who defeated graduate student Lucia Natal and senior Tracy Guo, 6-2, to secure the doubles point.

The first four singles matches were split evenly, giving the Aztecs a 3-2 lead with two singles matches to go.

Thamchaiwat won 6-1, 6-2, and Julia Jordan won as well in a hard-fought 7-6 (7), 6-4 match while Arnold and Nadozie both fell in their matchups.

In her second game back from injury, Pitts dispatched Lucia Natal in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to give the Aztecs a 4-2 win over the Rams.

“This was a really great win today against a very competitive Colorado State team,” San Diego State head coach Peter Mattera said to goaztecs.com.

The Aztecs have four games left in their season before they head out to Tucson, Arizona for the Mountain West Conference Championships starting on April 27. The Aztecs will be looking for revenge after losing in last year’s championship match to San Jose State University.

First, the Aztecs will travel to Reno, Nevada for a two-game stand against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Nevada, Reno on April 15 and 16.