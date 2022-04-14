Cole Carrigg: SDSU baseball’s most versatile player

On any given weekend at Tony Gwynn Stadium, it is likely you’ll find sophomore Cole Carrigg in the starting lineup.

In what position? That could vary from weekend to weekend as he has made starts in center field, second base, shortstop, catching, and he’s even been seen pitching on the mound.

“Growing up, I always told my dad I wanted to play every position,” Carrigg said. “I didn’t really like limiting myself. I feel like I’m a decent enough athlete to do it all so whatever Coach needs I’m going to do it for him.”

In addition to his defensive versatility, he also contributes heavily to the Aztecs offensive production with two home runs on the season.

Growing up in a baseball family has made a big impact on his upbringing within the game.

Cole’s dad, Mike Carrigg, played baseball at the collegiate level for San Jose State University, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and for a few years in the minor league system. In addition to his dad, Cole’s brother Matt Carrigg played at the University of Portland.

“They were the ones I looked up to my whole life,” Carrigg said. “They were my heroes growing up.”

When asked about Carrigg as a player, head coach Mark Martinez said he has a wide knowledge of the game.

“He does know a lot of the different areas on the defensive side whether it’s in the outfield, infield, catching wise,” Martinez said.

Cole’s versatility on the field connects and contributes to his leadership and team skills on and off the field as well.

“In real-time, it helps positioning, calming someone down on the mound, those kinds of things that have really made a difference in our program,” Martinez said.

While the team is young and less experienced this year, Martinez said they are seeing growth.

“Even though our record doesn’t reflect it, we are playing better baseball and part of the reason is that he’s starting to get more and more comfortable with that leadership role and that’s been an impact on our program,” Martinez said.

At the completion of the regular season for Carrigg and the Aztecs, many players plan on moving to new cities for three months to play on teams in summer collegiate leagues around the nation.

Carrigg spent this previous Summer with the Alaska Baseball League playing for the Anchorage Bucs. Going into this Summer, he will cross the country to play for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

“It’s a different team so you get to build different relationships and I think it helps your game by seeing what other guys do,” Carrigg said. “I’m excited for the Cape this summer.”