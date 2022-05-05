Normalize having life outside of academic achievements

Klingberg pictured going to take final exams after long night of studying.

Have you used the RogerHub grade calculator recently? I know I have. There is a cheap thrill in seeing what grade you need to achieve in order to pass a class. RogerHub can alleviate or increase the stress you may be experiencing over the next two weeks because yes, you guessed it, final exams are upon us.

This should not be a surprise, yet so many students find themselves in a bind. Perhaps you are wrapping up that last essay or trying to cram in a semester’s worth of material overnight.

At the end of the day, please remember that academics should not be prioritized over your mental health.

Last semester, I was practically glued to my desk. It was rare if my friends saw me working on something that wasn’t school related. The habits I created were unhealthy, but I didn’t care. I loved seeing my Canvas page flooded with A’s. It was my way of telling myself that I was worthy after having an average high school career.

If my grades slipped under a 90 grade-point average, I felt like my world would come crashing down along with them. I refused to do anything remotely fun because my only concern was getting my grades back up.

These overwhelmingly negative thoughts showed me that caring about doing well in school is one thing, but obsessing over it is another. Academic validation can still be your kryptonite, but students, like me, need to accept it is okay to have a life away from Canvas.

It is hard to believe, but grades do not define your worth. They are also not a reflection of your intelligence. Don’t beat yourself up if you did not meet your expectations. Learn from your mistakes and move on.

If you notice you’re getting caught up in your thoughts lately, here are several ways you can be kind to yourself:

1. A cold glass of water can work wonders, so hydrate!

2. Take a 20-minute walk around your neighborhood.

3. Silence your phone notifications. This helps more than you know.

4. Talk to an older student about your concerns. Chances are they have been in your shoes too.

5. Make a Spotify playlist based on your mood.

6. Call a close friend or relative and rant to them.

7. Take a nap. Don’t worry if you wake up three hours later.

8. Watch a film that comforts you.

9. Verbally repeat a positive affirmation that resonates with you.

10. Eat a snack.

11. Plan a fun activity to look forward to.

12. Steer clear of the RogerHub grade calculator.

Whatever you are doing to cross the finish line, I want you to know that I am proud of you. Keep up the good work and enjoy your summer.

Maitland Klingberg is a freshman studying finance.