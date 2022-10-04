Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity teams up with the San Diego Humane Society

DSIG welcomed volunteers and dogs into their chapter house to fundraise for their organization

At a decorated table, Delta Sigma Phi members cheerfully welcomed students and supporters as they arrived at 5560 Hardy Ave. Each member of the fraternity wore a light blue “Dog Days” shirt designed by their chairperson of philanthropy, Peyton Kim.

On Sept. 23, Delta Sigma Phi hosted their first philanthropic fundraising event of the year called “Delta Sig Dog Days”. The fraternity’s efforts to raise money were accompanied by volunteers from the San Diego Humane Society, who brought dogs to potentially be adopted at the event.

“We wanted to host an event for their animals to bring awareness to their adoption process and potentially have some of these people adopt the dogs here today,” Kim said.

There was a large turnout of people at the event who were excited to be there to see the dogs. Some of the dogs present at the event included a golden retriever named Sasha, a large black poodle named Superman and a smaller breed of dog named Diego.

“I love dogs and I know a couple of guys from D-Sig,” said Roni Feldman, a freshman at San Diego State. “I saw it on social media and I just thought it’d be a really fun way to spend my Friday afternoon.”

During the event, there were many people socializing. A cornhole game was set up outside while inside, supporters took pictures in front of a large poster and got a chance to pet the dogs.

The “Delta Sig Dog Days” poster included the San Diego Humane Society’s mission statement, “Creating a more humane world by inspiring compassion, providing hope and advancing the welfare of animals and people.”

To raise money for the organization, efforts were made through Venmo donations, entry fees and t-shirt sales. DSIG was able to sell out of their “Dog Days” shirts, which was a great contribution towards their financial goal.

“Right now, we have a goal of around $2000, which we are pretty close to already, ” Kim reported.

In total, about $1500 was raised from the event, leaving the fraternity feeling accomplished.

Aside from helping animals find homes, the San Diego Humane Society offers benefits for dog owners that include dog licensing, behavioral training, rehoming a pet, spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and more. Angus Heish, a member of Delta Sigma Phi, registered his own dog through the San Diego Humane Society.

“Anybody that has a dog in San Diego should register their dog through the San Diego Humane Society because they’re a really good organization,” Heish said. “They’ll give your dog a tag, offer low cost shipping and low cost spaying. They’re a great organization for animals in general.”

DSIG looks forward to further supporting their philanthropy and hosting similar events throughout the year.