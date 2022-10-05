MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Women’s Soccer and Football feature Snapdragon showdowns

Eight of the 11 Aztec events this week will take place away from The Mesa

Every Wednesday The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week, all event times are in Pacific Time:

Thursday, Oct. 6

Swimming and Diving (1-0) at Pepperdine, 10 a.m.

SDSU swimming and diving is back in action for the first time in nearly a month, when they defeated University of San Diego 33-24 in a pentathlon meet. This will be the first event of the season for the Aztec divers, who feature six returning letterwinners. Senior Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez (four letters) and junior Jules Harrison (two letters) have the most experience amongst the returners.

Volleyball (4-11, 2-2) at Utah State (10-5, 2-2), 6 p.m.

The Aztecs clawed back the third set, but fell 3-1 in their most recent match at UNLV. Freshman Madison Corf has notched double-digit kills in four of the last seven matches, including a team-high 15 against the Runnin’ Rebels. The Aggies are second in the Mountain West averaging 1.82 service aces per set, and are led by junior outside hitter Tatum Stall who averages 3.53 points per set.

Women’s Soccer (4-3-5, 2-1-1) vs San José State (3-4-4, 2-1-1), Snapdragon Stadium, 7 p.m.

SDSU has picked up points in their last three matches to move into a three-way tie for first place in the conference. Sophomore Denise Castro has moved back to the top of the Mountain West in scoring with two goals over that stretch and seven on the year, while junior Emma Gaines-Ramos has assisted on four of the last five Aztec goals and leads the conference in helpers while sitting second in scoring. San José State has put up three clean sheets in Mountain West action.

Friday, Oct. 7

Swimming and Diving (1-0) at Chick-Fil-A Invitational, all day through Saturday, Oct. 8

This two-day event is being hosted by Fresno State. The Aztecs notched the top nine pentathlon spots in the swim-only meet against USD their last time out, led by senior Kristina Murphy, sophomore Meredith Smithbreaker and senior Riley Tapley. Murphy won the 100 yard butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley, as well as the 400 yard individual medley. Smithbreaker won the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard breaststroke, while Tapley won the 100 yard backstroke.

Women’s Golf at Ron Moore Intercollegiate, all day through Sunday, Oct. 9

San Diego State hits the links for the first time in nearly a month at an event hosted by the University of Denver. Last time out the Aztecs finished tied for 12th at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational in New Mexico. Senior Bernice Olivarez Ilas had the best individual finish, shooting a six-over to place tied for 35th.

Men’s Tennis at UCSB Fall Classic, all day through Sunday, Oct. 9

Sophomore Alexander Mandma picked up a consolation round win to lead the Aztecs their last time out at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, OK. SDSU has not been to Santa Barbara since dropping a 4-2 result last season on February 11, 2022, and will be competing in UCSB’s Fall Classic event for the first time since 2019.

Men’s Soccer (4-5-2, 1-2-1) at UCLA (5-4-1, 1-2-1), 7 p.m.

Freshman CJ Fodrey scored his squad-leading fourth goal of the season to keep the Aztecs in the middle of the Pac-12 table (tied with UCLA) with a 3-0 win over Oregon State on Oct. 2. Both of UCLA’s conference losses have come at home, falling to both Oregon State and now No. 1 Washington in their most recent matches. Senior forward Constantinos Michaelides leads the Bruins with three goals, while redshirt-sophomore forward Jose Contell’s two scores have been game winners.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Volleyball at Boise State (11-4, 3-0), 11 a.m.

The Broncos are top-four in the Mountain West in six of seven team offense statistics, including being conference leaders with 2.64 blocks per set. Sophomore opposite Paige Bartsch leads the conference averaging 4.85 points and 4.14 kills per set, while junior middle block Chey Day is second with 1.35 blocks per set and redshirt junior middle block Annie Kaminski is third with a .389 hitting percentage.

Football (2-3, 0-1) vs Hawai’i (1-4, 0-0), Snapdragon Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

It was a week of personnel changes for the Aztecs, with associate head coach Jeff Horton being elevated to offensive coordinator and the return of SDSU’s all-time leading passer Ryan Lindley as the new quarterbacks coach. Hawai’i has struggled under first-year head coach Timmy Chang, with their only win against a 1-4 FCS Duquesne team. The Rainbow Warriors have been outscored by an average of 45.4-17.4 for the season and allowed an average of 260.8 rushing yards.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Women’s Soccer vs Fresno State (1-8-3, 1-2-1), SDSU Sports Deck, Noon.

Fresno State picked up their first win of the season against Nevada 1-0 on Oct. 2, and will face preseason Mountain West favorite New Mexico on Oct. 6. The Bulldogs have been outscored 23-8 for the season and are led by junior forward/midfielder Kassandra Ceja, who leads the team with 10 points on four goals and two assists.

Monday, Oct. 10

Men’s Golf at Wolf Pack Classic, all day through Tuesday, Oct. 11

After notching a first place finish at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in New Mexico on Sept. 24, SDSU heads to Hidden Valley Country Club in Reno, NV. The Aztecs were eight shots better than their opponents their last time out, finishing 16-under as a side, with senior Youssef Guezzale leading the way at six-under to finish tied for fifth place. Freshman Tyler Kowack and sophomore Shea Lague also shot under-par for the tournament.