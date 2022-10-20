Aztecs unite at LRC Pachanga to celebrate the richness of Hispanic heritage

On Thursday Oct. 13, the Latinx Resource Center hosted their Pachanga, a community celebration where people come together and celebrate the richness, diversity and complexities of who they are as people from across Latin America.

“This is my first cultural event and it’s really beautiful seeing your culture be highlighted on campus,” said Victor Hernandez, a freshman and marketing major.

The event, hosted at the Aztec Student Union, kicked off with a multitude of performances showcasing different cultural dances. Danza Mexicayotl opened up the floor with their traditional indigenous Aztec dance. San Diego State University’s Ballet Folklorico Xochipilli also performed, highlighting folkloric dances from across Latin America. Followed by Las Vaqueras, who performed a Mexican dance made up of all female dancers. Another traditional dance performed was “Flor de Piña,” a dance from Oaxaca where they used a pineapple to dance and show that their purpose was to recover their indigenous roots.

Melómano Entertainment, a dance studio in San Diego, taught students how to dance bachata and salsa. They were taught through both solo and partner dances.

“I was peer pressured by my friends to get involved but now that it’s over I feel like I know a little more and I am grateful for the experience,” Hernandez said.

Gustavo Luna Lopez Jr., also known as “DJ Glolectric,” was the DJ for the night. He played songs such as “La Chona,” which was a fan favorite. He had everyone on their feet when he played “El Caballo Dorado,” a line dance traditionally danced at hispanic family gatherings.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be given the opportunity to have been able to DJ for San Diego State University,” said Luna Lopez. “I am a proud Aztec.”

The night did not end without the delicious flavors of the different foods that were served by vendors. Tacos el Rorro provided carne asada, rice, beans, and a variety of salsas. They also provided aguas frescas to drink.

Churros el Tigre served churros topped with ice cream that left guests wanting more. Hija del Maiz provided pan dulce, such as conchas and pan de muerto, which one cannot leave a pachanga without grabbing a bite. All food and beverages were free for attendees.

“It was a good surprise to see so many hispanic people together on campus,” said Brianna Ramirez, a member of a Christian Campus Ministry on campus. “This event reminds me of my childhood, and being with my family at el rancho.”

Many students, faculty, and members of the community came out to support the event. From the moment students arrived at the event until they left, they said they felt welcomed and a part of the family.

“This event is inclusive of the environment,” said Francesca Di Giammarino, a junior majoring in social science and a member of the Latinx club. “It makes you feel like this could be home, especially for people who live on campus.”

The LRC is located on the first floor of the Love library and will host other events in the upcoming year.