Omar Apollo brought the vibes to San Diego

Decked out with an eclectic setlist, high-energy dance moves and killer vocals, the 25-year-old gave the crowd at Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheater quite the show

During one of the more emotional moments of the night, Apollo passionately belted out his song “Petrified” as cellphone lights lit up Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheater.

If there were a word or two to accurately capture the meaning of the word “vibe,” it would be Omar Apollo.

As the fog filled the stage and the collective sounds of the drums, electric and bass guitar reverberated through Cal Coast Open Air Amphitheater on Friday night, Apollo appeared under the reflection of a spotlight.

Clad in an all-black ensemble including a shirt styled with cutouts at the shoulders and upper back and matching forearm-length gloves, Apollo embodied the essence of a true showman, performing more than 20 songs from his eclectic discography while incorporating tons of spins, kicks and body waves as he moved across the stage.

Apollo kicked off the show with his psychedelic R&B track “Killing Me” from his first full-length album “Ivory,” which was released earlier this year.

The 25-year-old Indiana native also performed a wide variety of new and old songs throughout the show including “Talk,” “Useless” and “Ugotme.”

His San Diego show marked the second official stop on his nearly sold-out “Prototype” tour, which also featured an opening performance by R&B artist Ravyn Lenae, whose soulful set wowed the Cal Coast crowd.

With every song, the audience’s screams and excitement intensified. Performing in front of a sold-out crowd, Apollo attracted a diverse variety of fans, including some who had been following the singer since his debut in 2017 and others who were new admirers of his work.

Lily Gomez, who was one of the 4,600 fans in attendance, said she had been listening to Apollo since he released his debut EP.

“I like that he’s a very influential musician in the Hispanic community,” Gomez said. “I don’t really listen to a lot of Hispanic musicians but him it’s just, (it’s) especially because he’s like a bedroom pop, kind of indie artist (and) that’s my favorite genre of music.”

Another fan, Sabrina Peña said that although she doesn’t listen to Apollo’s music as frequently, she appreciated the lyrics and realness of his music.

Paying homage to his Mexican heritage, Apollo also performed “En El Olvido,” which was accompanied by a large Mexican flag in the background and “Dos Uno Nueve (219).” He also performed his Latin trap-inspired tracks “Frío” and “Tamagotchi.”

In addition to putting on an incredible show, Apollo also engaged with the audience throughout his set, collecting bouquets of flowers fans had brought while also making it a point to show his gratitude and appreciation to his supporters.

“I’m not gonna lie I f— with San Diego man,” Apollo said while addressing the crowd.

Other tracks including R&B pop songs “Kamikaze,” “Archetype” and “Endlessly” and the bedroom pop vibes of “Want U Around” and “Hey Boy,” kept the crowd on their feet throughout the entire show as Apollo’s vocals, including his smooth, yet wide-ranging falsetto captivated the audience.

During the more emotional, intimate performances of songs like “Petrified” and “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All),” cellphone lights lit up Cal Coast Amphitheater as fans sang along to the lyrics.

“Hold on San Diego, (it) sounds like y’all want one more song though,” Apollo said as he prepared to perform his final song of the night.

For his encore song, Apollo showed out as he wrapped up the night with his upbeat track “Go Away,” that left fans with a final glimpse of the performer’s incredible vocal ability.

“It was the most amazing experience, (it was) life-changing. He’s amazing live, (he’s an) amazing performer,” concert attendee Eryqa Flores said as the show came to an end. “His voice is perfect in person as it is on like Apple Music, Spotify or whatever streaming platform.”

Apollo’s “Prototype” tour is set to continue through October and conclude in Chicago on Nov. 30.