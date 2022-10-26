MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Conference title on the line for Women’s Soccer, Football faces Fresno

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week, all event times are in Pacific Daylight Time:

Thursday, Oct. 27

Women’s Soccer (7-5-6, 5-3-2) at New Mexico (7-3-7, 5-1-4), 6 p.m.

San Diego State dropped a 1-0 decision at Boise State on Sunday, falling two points behind New Mexico (who drew 1-1 at Utah State) heading into the regular season finale. The Aztecs have seen their conference-best offense held scoreless over the last 276:58 of play, outshot 42-32 (18-9 on goal) while going 0-2-1 in their last three. The Lobos average the most goals (1.5) and shots (16.8) per Mountain West Conference game, led by conference leading scorer senior forward Jadyn Edwards’ eight goals and four assists.

Volleyball (5-16, 3-7) at Colorado State (15-6, 8-2), 6 p.m.

Freshman libero Ellie Geoghegan earned Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors as the Aztecs stopped a six-match losing streak by topping Air Force 3-1 on Saturday. This will be the second meeting of the season with the Rams, Colorado State won 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. Freshman outside hitter Madison Corf led the Aztecs with 15 kills, while redshirt sophomore Malaya Jones had a game-high 16 kills for the Rams.

Friday, Oct. 28

Cross County at Mountain West Conference Championships, 9:15 a.m.

San Diego State travels to Laramie, WY for the 6k conference championship event. In the Aztecs most recent event they placed sixth out of the 26 team field at the Highlander Invitational hosted by UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 15. Senior Jessica Kain was the top finisher for the Aztecs, placing 21st with a time of 20:52.4, while sophomore Vanessa Cabello finished 24th at 20:57.2. Seniors Alex Lomeli and Alex Lomeli also posted personal bests at the event.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Volleyball at Wyoming (9-13, 5-5), Noon.

SDSU travels to Wyoming for their second match of the season, the Cowgirls topped SDSU 25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Senior opposite Kayla Rivera led the Aztecs with nine kills in the last meeting, while junior outside hitter Corin Carruth had a match-best 11 kills and freshman middle block Tierney Barlow added 10. Wyoming has gone 2-1 since facing the Aztecs and hosts Fresno State on Thursday.

Football (4-3, 2-1) at Fresno State (3-4, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Both SDSU and Fresno State are on two game winning streaks heading into the Battle of the Old Oil Can. Senior Michael Shawcroft earned Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Aztecs’ 23-7 win at Nevada. Bulldogs wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper leads the conference in receptions per game (6.43) and running back Jordan Mims averages the second-most rushing yards per game (92.43). Since taking over at quarterback due to an injury, Fresno State’s Logan Fife has posted the third best pass efficiency in the Mountain West.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Women’s Soccer at Mountain West Quarterfinals, time TBA.

The top six finishing teams qualify for the Mountain West Playoffs, with the regular season champions and second place byes to the semifinals. Heading into the final matchday seven teams remain in contention. New Mexico is top of the table with 19 points, San Diego State, San José State and Wyoming are tied for second place with 17 points, Boise State and Colorado College are level with 16 points and Utah State is seventh with 15 points.

Monday, Oct. 31

Women’s Golf at Hurricane Invitational, time TBA through Tuesday.

Eight days after finishing 18th at the Stanford Intercollegiate, the Aztecs will head to the Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, FL. Junior Anna Lina Otten’s eight-over, tied for 56th place finish was SDSU’s best at Stanford, while sophomore Anika Sato’s third day 72 was the team’s low round. This will be the first time the Aztecs have competed in the state of Florida since 2012, when they finished 13th at the SunTrust Gator Invitational in Gainesville.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

No. 19/20 Men’s Basketball vs San Diego Christian (Exhibition), time TBA.

San Diego State enters the 2022-23 season ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 20 in the Coaches Poll, as well as being selected as the Mountain West Conference preseason favorites. Senior guard Matt Bradley is a preseason All Mountain West Selection, while senior guard and Seattle University transfer Darrion Trammell named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year. San Diego Christian, an NAIA competitor, will make its first appearance at Viejas Arena since 2017.