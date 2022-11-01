SDSU Men’s basketball welcomes new and returning faces

San Diego welcomes three incoming freshmen to the team as well as a returning redshirt freshmen

Last season’s Aztec basketball team walks onto the court before their game against UNLV.

The SDSU men’s basketball team welcomed three new faces to their roster: Miles Byrd, Elijah Saunders and Cam Lawin. Additionally, they have a returning player, Demarshay Johnson Jr., who redshirted last season.

Freshman guard Miles Byrd is a Stockton, California native who is majoring in business administration. Byrd mentioned the SDSU program stood out more than the other schools he had to choose from.

“I just needed to have a connection with the whole program,” Byrd said. “I feel like I had that with the whole staff, managers, and players here. Overall, (I just chose) what school I thought could advance my skills so that I can be an NBA player in the future.”

Byrd has a positive mindset and tries to uplift his teammates during their practices. On the court, he wants his teammates to be involved. He is the type of guard that likes to pass up the ball, giving his teammates a chance to make a play. In his words, he can shoot from three-point range, never gives up and does what is best for the team.

Freshman power forward, Elijah Saunders is from Phoenix, Arizona and is majoring in criminal justice. According to Saunders, he brings substantial assets to the team including his positive energy and also considers himself a good shooter.

Now on the next level, Saunders said college basketball is way different than high school basketball, “everyone is bigger, stronger, and faster.”

Freshman guard Cam Lawin is from Chicago, Illinois, majoring in business administration. Lawin mentioned his first practice with the SDSU men’s basketball team was a challenge.

“I was a little nervous at first,” Lawin said. “Coming into this huge program and seeing all the guys especially because we got an old team this year and I’m coming in at 18… I had to get used to the speed and the intensity of the game.”

Additionally, Lawin mentioned that he’s ready to play in Viejas Arena and hear the crowd.

“I heard it’s all-electric in there for the big games and hopefully the fans show up this year,” Lawin said.

Freshman forward Demarshay Johnson Jr. is from Oakland, California, and is majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Johnson was on the team last season but did not play because he utilized his red-shirt freshman season.

Red-shirt freshmen are players who are academically a sophomore but are in their first season of athletic participation. Johnson was able to practice and workout with the team, but he wasn’t able to play on the court against other teams.

Since Johnson was part of the team last year, he has been with some of the veterans and had some advice for his new teammates.

“Just pay attention to the older guys. They know what they’re talking about, just listen, play defense, and play hard. That is all you need,” Johnson said.

Johnson said sitting out last season was difficult and led to some internal doubt.

“It was hard,” he said. “I didn’t know how to adjust to it. I was watching other players play without me and it was just hard. I thought I didn’t belong. So I am just ready to get back out there.”

After not being able to play, Johnson is excited to get back on the court.

“I haven’t played a game in two years which has been rough,” he said. “I’m very excited to get back out there and just play.”

A positive of using his redshirt freshmen was that Johnson was able to improve his body as well learn the routine of the organization.

“I was working out every day, getting my body right, conditioning, and just learning how to play in the system here so I can be a great contributor,” Johnson said.

All four players are excited about the season and all can agree that their mission this season is to go to the Mountain West Championships.

The 19th-ranked SDSU Men’s Basketball team will host an exhibition game against San Diego Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in Viejas Arena.