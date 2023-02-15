Rihanna shines bright like a diamond at the Super Bowl halftime show

The singer performed a mashup of her greatest hits and revealed an unexpected surprise that shocked the internet

Rihanna stared fiercely into the crowd of Super Bowl fans who were eager to watch the singer perform once again after a five-year musical hiatus. Fans screamed in excitement once “B—Better Have My Money” started to play, and the camera zoomed out to reveal Rihanna singing on a floating platform.

The singer wore a custom red Loewe jumpsuit that effortlessly stood out amongst the backup dancers dressed in white ski jackets. The outfit was successful in concealing the platform’s supporting cable but failed to conceal the singer’s pregnancy.

This revelation ignited an internet frenzy, with fans speculating whether Rihanna was indeed pregnant. It was later confirmed by the singer’s representative that she is expecting a second child.

The floating platforms traveled up and down while Rihanna performed “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl (In the World),” producing a captivating spectacle.

Within a few minutes into the performance, it was obvious that the backup dancers were working overtime to execute an impressive choreography since Rihanna limited her movements on stage. This halftime show was significantly different from previous Super Bowl performances in which artists such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put extreme pressure on themselves to perfect their choreography.

Although Rihanna put forth minimal effort to perform the choreography, her nonchalant demeanor added to the performance’s intrigue in seeing what she does next.

Rihanna moved on from her classics to some of her later tracks, such as “Work” and “Wild Thoughts.” The transition between these two songs was seamless, bringing nostalgia to this specific era of Rihanna’s music.

Following the performance of these two songs, Rihanna began to sing “Pour It Up” from her 2012 album Unapologetic.

During this song performance, the camera filmed Rihanna from various angles, which added character to the performance. The camera whirled in circles and zoomed in and out of frame, demonstrating how much effort went into preparing the halftime show and bringing the performance to at-home viewers.

As Rihanna prepared to transition from performing “Pour It Up,” Rihanna being the businesswoman she is, touched up her appearance with a product from her Fenty Beauty line. This clever marketing promotion of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty company increased internet searches by 833%.

Rihanna went on to perform “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town” as the halftime show slowly came to an end. Fans were expecting a surprise cameo from Kanye West, but thankfully, Rihanna’s rendition of these two songs overshadowed the original version.

As fireworks lit up the sky, Rihanna performed her final two songs, “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” on the floating platform. These last two performances were unreal with how breathtaking Rihanna looked performing in the air.

Some of Rihanna’s biggest hits didn’t make the setlist, leaving some fans disappointed. These tracks include “Pon de Replay,” “Disturbia,” “Love on the Brain,” “Sex with Me” and more.

Although not all of Rihanna’s songs could be squeezed into a 13-minute performance, the R&B singer’s Super Bowl halftime show left viewers wanting more. Rihanna made her musical comeback with an outstanding performance that delighted both stadium and home viewers.