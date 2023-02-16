Aztec basketball players reflect on their impact as African Americans

Since the arrival of the first African-American athlete at San Diego State University in the 1930s, Robert C. “Jo Jo” Moss, Black alumni, and Black athletes have made a remarkable impact on the culture of SDSU.

Seventeen years prior, Henrietta Goodwin began the long line of African-American history at SDSU when she became the first to graduate from the institution on Jan. 30, 1913.

At a school with under a five percent African-American student population as of 2020, it is important to highlight the achievements of Black students along with Black student athletes during the annual celebration of Black History Month.

“Being a Black student athlete is so much more than being limited to my physical abilities,” sophomore point guard Asia Avinger said. “I am placed on a platform and have the opportunity to show the importance of embracing the background and culture I come from.”

With alumni such as Kawhi Leonard, Marshall Faulk, Keishsha Garnes and Herman Edwards, SDSU is no stranger to impactful Black athletes. These athletes have contributed to much of the success of the SDSU athletic department as well as instilling Black culture within the school’s history.

“Former African-American alumni such as Kawhi Leonard have set a great precedent for Black athletes and students today. We are a product of their great accomplishments as we have examples and models to follow,” junior point guard Lamont Butler said. “Our job now is to continue to encourage and motivate those of the Black community that will come after us.”

With the example in which former African-American athletes have set both playing their sports and within the SDSU community, current Aztecs envy the opportunity to expand on their impact.

“As a Black athlete at SDSU, I want my impact to inspire younger generations to constantly achieve success and learn to better themselves in all aspects of life,” Butler said.

“I hope to impact future generations both on and off the court by using my voice to acknowledge how beautiful and powerful Black excellence is,” Avinger said. “We have to continue to celebrate the achievements and abilities we have for the generations before us who were limited and had that taken away from them due to racism and oppression. It’s all about celebrating and loving one another while accomplishing the dreams we strive for, and doing our part to create change for the future generations.”

The impact of Black student athletes is an important aspect of SDSU’s history that should be celebrated throughout each year, not only during the month of February.