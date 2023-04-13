Review: The new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a super smash hit

The highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Movie” has finally arrived after a 30-year absence from the big screen.

Illumination, the studio behind popular films such as “Despicable Me,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing,” teamed up with Nintendo to create a film adaptation of the beloved video game.

The film follows the story of brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who are struggling to run a successful plumbing business in Brooklyn, New York. This is an unexpected introduction for the dynamic duo since they are normally introduced in the video game realm.

While accomplishing side quests to repair Brookyn’s pipe leaks, the Mario Brothers accidentally stumble into a warp pipe that separates them. Now, Mario is left to find his anxiety-ridden brother in a world threatened by Bowser’s fury (Jack Black).

Despite Mario’s unfamiliarity with the game’s universe, fans will immediately feel at home.

The vividly animated Mushroom Kingdom resembles the true in-game visual designs with its lush grasslands and towering mushrooms. As Mario sets off on his adventure, viewers will have the chance to explore various kingdoms of different climates and elements.

Along the way, Mario encounters the rest of the superstar cast: Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).

The natural compatibility of the characters’ interactions, even when they are at odds, is particularly noteworthy. The characters candidly joke about themselves and each other, making viewers chuckle at the characters’ amusing antics.

Although the characters’ personalities complement each other well, what sets them apart is how they deviate from their original game portrayal.

For example, Princess Peach is characterized as a strong female lead as opposed to the helpless damsel in distress. Mario is the underdog who must face adversity and Bowser is more than a merciless fire-breathing Koopa. It’s interesting to see a progressive and innovative approach to the characterization rather than strictly adhering to the video game’s character storyline.

Accompanied by his newfound friends, Mario is confronted with many action-packed scenes in the battle against good and evil. These deliberate close-up shots and slow motion sequences create a fully immersive experience for viewers, allowing them to recognize and admire the true strength of these iconic characters. Keep a lookout for unexpected character appearances during combat scenes.

Viewers may also be pleasantly surprised to notice references to fan-favorite video games, such as Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Luigi’s Mansion and more.

As for the plot of the film, it falls short of delivering an impactful message. At times, it was almost forgettable due to the overwhelming focus on the visuals. However, this film will still be appreciated by children and true Nintendo fans who value the franchise for what it represents.

Since its debut, the movie broke the record for the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film, earning a whopping total of $377 million at the box office. As a result of the film’s success, it’s safe to predict another Illumination and Nintendo collaboration in the near future.

The new “Super Mario Bros. Movie” takes the video game experience to the next level. It offers a unique insight into a realm beyond our expectations.