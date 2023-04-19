MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Softball has final regular season homestand, Baseball begins seven straight at home

Regular season finales for Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Water Polo, home finale for Lacrosse, and Women’s Golf is at Mountain West Championships

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is this week’s calendar of upcoming Aztec athletics events, all event times are in Pacific Daylight Time:

Wednesday, April 19

Women’s Golf at Mountain West Championships, all day through Thursday

San Diego State sits tied for seventh overall at plus-7 through the first round of the Mountain West Championships at Mission Hills Country Club in Racho Mirage, Calif. The Aztecs trail leader New Mexico by ten shots. Anika Sato is currently in a four-way tie for fourth place at 2-under after shooting a 70, two shots off the leader.

Baseball at University of San Diego has been canceled and will not be made up

Thursday, April 20

Swim and Dive (13-0) vs University of San Diego (4-4), Aztec Aquaplex, noon

SDSU closes out their season facing the Toreros for the fourth time this season, this time in a swim-only long course meet. It’ll be the first time the Aztecs team is in action since clinching their fourth Mountain West Championship in five seasons in mid-February. SDSU had three swimmers and three divers compete at the NCAA Championships in March.

Men’s Tennis (2-13, 0-4) at New Mexico (13-5, 4-0), 3 p.m.

The Aztecs are coming off a split this past weekend where they knocked off UC San Diego 4-3 on Saturday before losing their conference match against Nevada 4-3 on Sunday. The conference-leading Lobos have won their last four and have taken 60.5% of their singles matches as a team.

Friday, April 21

No. 45 Women’s Tennis (13-6, 6-2) vs San José State (9-10, 4-4) at Las Vegas, 9:30 a.m.

San Diego State is coming off a conference split last week that saw a 4-2 loss to UNLV on Friday, then a 4-2 win over Fresno State on Sunday at the Aztec Tennis Center. The Aztecs are currently in a three-way tie for second in the Mountain West with UNLV and Air Force. Junior Irena Muradyan has the most overall wins (24) for the Spartans, with 15 in singles and nine in doubles partnered with senior Rosalia Youseva.

No. 24 Water Polo (11-15, 4-2) vs No. 15 Loyola Marymount (12-14, 5-1), 4 p.m.

SDSU has won two straight and will face the Lions with second place on the line in the final Golden Coast Conference game of the regular season for both sides. LMU took the first meeting of the season 17-8 at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 25.

Baseball (14-19, 8-5) vs Nevada (15-19, 6-11), Tony Gwynn Stadium, 6 p.m.

The Aztecs kick off a seven-game homestand looking to bounce back after dropping last weekend’s series 2-1 at Fresno State, while the Wolf Pack rallied for a 2-1 series win over Air Force. T.J Fondtain (52.2 IP, 3-2, 3.42 ERA, .234 BAA) is San Diego State’s expected starter, junior Kade Morris (52.0 IP, 3-4, 5.37 ERA, .307 BAA) got the nod for Nevada last Friday.

Softball (27-12, 11-5) vs New Mexico (17-25, 4-10), SDSU Softball Stadium, 6 p.m.

SDSU went 3-1 last week with a midweek doubleheader sweep of UNLV before splitting a pair at Nevada over last weekend. The Aztecs look to remain one game behind conference leader Boise State in the loss column against the ninth-place Lobos in what will be their final homestand of the season. Allie Light (82.2 IP, 8-5, 1.78 ERA, .212 BAA) got the start in game one of the Aztecs most recent three-game series, freshman Emmalyn Brinka (46.0 IP, 3-6, 8.06 ERA, .393 BAA) got that nod for New Mexico.

Lacrosse (5-9) vs Arizona State (4-10), Aztec Lacrosse Field, 7 p.m.

The Aztecs close the home portion of their regular season looking to stop a three-game losing streak. SDSU has won four of their last five games at the Aztec Lacrosse Field. Graduate student Kaylon Bucker (team-high 29), junior Mina Scott and freshman Tegan Ng have all topped the 20-goal plateau for the Sun Devils, who have lost their last two.

Saturday, April 22

No. 45 Women’s Tennis vs Nevada (8-8, 3-5) at Las Vegas, 9:30 a.m.

Andjela Skrobonja, Tamara Arnold and Alicia Melosch went perfect in singles last week, as did the doubles pair of Melosch and Dariya Detkovskaya. If the Aztecs sweep both of this week’s matches they will assure at least a tie for second place in the Mountain West standings. This is the regular season finale for both teams. Junior Lou-Anne Guerbert has gone 11-1 at No. 3 singles for the Wolf Pack.

Men’s Tennis at Air Force (11-9, 0-4), 11 a.m.

Chikaya Sato and Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice won both of their matches in singles competition this past weekend for the Aztecs, as did the doubles pair of Alexander Mandma and Bora Sengul. The Falcons, who are currently on an eight-match losing streak, will face UNLV on Thursday. This will be the final match of the regular season for both teams.

Softball vs New Mexico, SDSU Softball Stadium, 4 p.m.

Mac Barbara earned her second Mountain West Player of the Week honor on the season last week, going 6-for-10 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs, four walks and a stolen base over the four games. UNM has been run-ruled in four of their last five games. Sarah Lehman (66.1 IP, 9-3, 2.22 ERA, .166 BAA) started SDSU’s most recent Saturday game, redshirt sophomore Taylor Snow (70.0 IP, 6-3, 5.30 ERA, .324 BAA) started for the Lobos.

Baseball vs Nevada, Tony Gwynn Stadium, 6 p.m.

San Diego State remains in second place in the Mountain West conference, with three fewer losses than third place Fresno State despite having four fewer games played. Expect Chris Canada (41.2 IP, 1-4, 5.40 ERA, .264 BAA) to start for SDSU, last Saturday Nevada went with sophomore Jason Doktorczyk (48.1 IP, 2-2, 5.77 ERA, .315 BAA).

Sunday, April 23

No. 24 Water Polo at No. 14 UC San Diego (11-16), noon

The Aztecs will be looking to reclaim the Harper Cup, the annual rivalry trophy which will be on the line for the 21st time, for the first time since the 2015 season. UCSD will face UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, looking to secure the No. 4 seed for the Big West Conference tournament. San Diego State will be hosting the GCC Championships at the Aztec Aquaplex beginning Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

Softball vs New Mexico, SDSU Softball Stadium, noon

In addition to her Player of the Week honor, Barbara is riding an eight-game hitting streak; Cali Decker has hits in six straight as well. Redshirt junior infielder Rachel Hathoot leads the Lobos with a .397 batting average, seven doubles, six triples and 28 RBI. Light started the last Sunday Aztecs game, Brinka was in the circle then for UNM

Baseball vs Nevada, Tony Gwynn Stadium, 1 p.m.

Caden Miller has hits in 16 of his last 19 games for SDSU with a nine-game streak reaching base, in addition to being tied for the Mountain West lead with being hit by a pitch seven times. Omar Serrano (27.2 IP, 0-3, 4.88 ERA, .223 BAA) is anticipated to go for the Aztecs, while the Wolf Pack went with junior Peyton Stumbo (36.1 IP, 2-3, 4.71 ERA, .250 BAA) to start last Sunday.

Tuesday, April 25

Baseball vs UC Irvine (22-11), Tony Gwynn Stadium, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine will host Kansas State this weekend before they make the trip down the I-5. It will be the only meeting this season between SDSU and the Anteaters, as rain washed away their scheduled game in Irvine on March 14. The Aztecs had nine pitchers toss an inning apiece in their 1-0 win over University of San Diego on Tuesday, redshirt sophomore David Vizcaino (37.0 IP, 3-2, 7.78 ERA, .338 BAA) started for the UCI and earned the win in a 12-4 romp at No. 22 UCLA.