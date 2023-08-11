Fashion, music, photography? Here are a few art clubs at SDSU for campus creatives

Are you a creative incoming freshman? Transfer student? Looking for something new and artsy? With over 300 clubs on campus, finding your niche at San Diego State University can be challenging at first glance, but for fresh creatives and those involved in diverse forms of art, there are countless opportunities at SDSU to find your community.

SDSU Arts & Culture Club (ACC)

This aims to connect students to arts and culture in the San Diego area. Those interested in art, music, film, photography, dance and poetry will enjoy all this club has to offer. The club holds weekly meetings to discuss current arts and culture-related events, play fun games, participate in art-related activities and socialize. Emma Fitzpatrick, co-president and senior anthropology major, described her experience of becoming more creative while being involved in her club. “In terms of planning meetings as the co-president, my creativity has definitely been pushed and challenged because (at) each meeting, we present a new spotlight on an artist, art piece or something relevant happening in the art world,” she said. “We call it a culture drop.” Fitzpatrick also said that ACC has allowed her to branch out her skills and meet new people on campus. Check out SDSU Arts & Culture Club’s Instagram, @sdsu.acc, for information about future meetings and events.

Skull and Dagger Dramatic Society

Those interested in expressing themselves through theater arts will find a home in Skull and Dagger, SDSU’s largest theater company and oldest club. This student-run club works to expand students’ reach to various forms of art. Sydney Villa, club president and senior film production major, discussed the opportunity growth within the club. “I was fortunate to direct a piece almost two years ago with the club,” she said. “It was one of the first things I directed in college, so the opportunity helped me realize my potential and allowed me to learn.” The

club showcases one full show each semester, and some notable works include “The Motherf— With the Hat” and “Little Women.” The club meets weekly to provide production updates, play fun games, build a community and offer a space for students to share their own projects. At the end of every year, the club holds a formal gathering called “Uncaged,” an event where students present their work from the semester. Find updates and information about the club on their Instagram, @skullanddaggersd.

The Look Magazine

There’s a place for everyone at The Look Magazine, SDSU’s first student-run art, fashion and design publication. The Look Magazine values creative expression, new perspectives and diverse voices. This magazine has designated roles for those interested in modeling, blogging, beauty, graphics, photography, events and public relations. Along with the club’s weekly meetings, plenty of unique events are held to keep students busy for the year. Launch Parties are held to celebrate semesterly paperback issues, accompanied by local music and drag performances. The club has also hosted various house shows, where local artists take the stage and students can enjoy a night of good music. For more information about getting involved in this eccentric vogue club, visit their website or Instagram, @thelooksdsu.

SDSU Photography Club

SDSU’s Photography Club strives to provide community outreach that serves as a calling to further promote art through the lens of growth and creativity. Those with a photographic eye — regardless of experience — are encouraged to join the club’s meetings, which are bi-weekly. This club also holds outings to picture-perfect locations like Torrey Pines and Coronado. Another perk of this club is workshops to build skills with camera work. Learn more about the Photography Club from their Instagram, @sdsuphotographyclub, or visit their website.

Kolorhouse.sdsu

Kolorhouse.sdsu has built its way into being a creative staple on campus by connecting creatives through on campus events. Kolorhouse.sdsu has fostered a community through exploring the art of expression. The club is committed to breaking the stereotypes of creativity within society by promoting the essence of art in all forms. Kolorhouse.sdsu has held themed photoshoots, student stylist showcases and student short film festivals. The club also manages to host entertaining events to keep SDSU artists engaged. Kolorfest is always an anticipated end-of-semester event, including local bands, fashion shows featuring local stylists and local vendors. Overall, it’s an inspiring event that brings the community together. For more information about Kolorhouse.sdsu visit their website or instagram, @kolorhouse.sdsu.