Both women’s and men’s golf finish 11th at tournaments in Washington

The San Diego State women’s golf team finished 11th place at the Leadership & Golf Invitational hosted by Seattle University at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington on Tuesday.

The Aztecs shot a 4-over-par 292 in their final round and a cumulative score of 33-over-par 897 for the tournament, securing the 11th spot out of 19 teams.

SDSU started the tournament off hot, shooting a team total 4-over-par 292, which put the Aztecs in sixth place. However, a 25-over-par 313 second round score led to a slip in the standings. SDSU was able to replicate its first round performance and jump up three spots in the final round.

Freshman Emma Narita was the highest-finishing Aztec. Narita placed 15th with a 2-over-par 218 for the tournament. Her best score came in the first round, where she shot a 2-under-par 70.

Sophomore Stephanie Barbaglia came in second for the Aztecs with an 8-over-par 224. She shot a career-low 2-under-par 70 in the final round, her best of the tournament. The sophomore’s comeback was aided by a team-high six birdies, including three in a row on holes 2 through 4. Barbaglia finished tied for 38th in the field.

Following Barbaglia was senior Andrea Gomez, who shot an 11-over-par 227 for the tournament. Gomez fired an even-par 72 in the final round after she birdied four out of five holes on holes 8-12. Fellow senior Anna Lina Otten came in fifth for SDSU, shooting a 12-over-par 228 for the tournament.

USC – No. 2 in the nation, according to NBC Sports – won the team event and had one of its athletes take home the individual title. After a first round lead, the Trojans were in the driver’s seat the whole tournament, eventually winning by a margin of 31 strokes.

The Aztecs’ next competition will be held Oct. 6-8 at the University of Denver Club in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Men’s golf climbed two places on final day

The San Diego State men’s golf team finished in 11th place at the Husky Invitational at the Gold Mountain Golf Club — Olympic Course in Bremerton, Washington on Tuesday.

After placing third at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate last week, the Aztecs weren’t able to continue their hot play, shooting a team total 9-over-par 873 for the tournament, finishing 11th out of 14 teams.

The Aztecs started off the tournament slow, shooting a 7-over-par 295 as the team fell into second-to-last-place. SDSU was able to fire back-to-back 1-over-par 289 rounds.

Leading the way for the Aztecs was sophomore Tyler Kowack, who placed in a tie for 32nd with a 1-over-par 217 thanks to a 1-over-par 73 in the final round. Kowack led the team in par 4 scoring at 1-under-par for the tournament.

Sophomore Chanachon Chokprajakchat came in second for the Aztecs with a 2-over-par 218. Chokprajakchat was able to jump 21 places into a tie for 36th after a 2-under-par 70 in the final round. Chokprajakchat led SDSU with 34 pars, as well as placing seventh in the field with par 3 scoring at 1-under-par.

Junior Justin Hastings came in third for the Aztecs, shooting a cumulative total 3-over-par 219 and an even-par 72 in the final round. Fellow junior Shea Lague came within a shot of Hastings, carding a 4-over-par 220 and a 2-over-par 74 in the final round. Both Hastings and Lague recorded an eagle in the tournament.

Washington, who hosted the tournament, won the team event by 26 strokes, with a team total 40-under-par 824. Oklahoma took second place and the University of California finished third.

SDSU also had three golfers compete in the Husky Individual. Senior Skyler Ngo shot a 5-under-par 67 in the final round and a cumulative score of 7-under 209 to finish in a tie for ninth out of 44 golfers.

The Aztecs next event will be at New Mexico’s William H. Tucker Intercollegiate from Sept. 25-26 at UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico.