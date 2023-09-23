Miscues prove costly in Aztecs 34-31 home defeat against Boise State

San Diego State could not stop the Boise State Broncos’ running game in a 34-31 loss on Friday night, marking their third consecutive defeat.

Despite out gaining the Broncos in total yards 439-403, the Aztecs (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) committed two turnovers while the Broncos (2-2, 1-0) committed none.

Quarterback Jalen Mayden completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown. However, Mayden lost two fumbles. Wide receiver Baylin Brooks — who also had a touchdown — led the Aztecs in receiving with five receptions for 117 yards.

For the Aztecs defense, safety Eric Butler recorded a sack as well as two and a half tackles for loss. Cornerback Noah Tumblin produced three tackles and three pass breakups.

The Aztecs received the ball to start the game and Kenan Christon set the Aztecs offense up with a 71-yard return to the Broncos’ 29-yard line.

On third-and-five in the Red zone, Mayden ran the ball up the middle and fumbled before breaking the plane of the endzone. Broncos linebacker Andrew Simpson recovered for the first turnover of the game.

The Aztecs defense responded by forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back. Mayden led a quick six play, 52-yard touchdown drive that ended with the lefty finding Brooks for a 34-yard catch-and-run to put the Aztecs up 7-0.

The teams exchanged punts before Boise State put up seven points of their own. The Aztecs anticipated an underneath throw from Broncos quarterback Taylen Green, who instead found wide receiver Eric McAlister down the left sideline to make the score at 7-7.

With excellent field position on the next possession, Mayden rolled out to his left and connected with Brooks again for a 37-yard catch and run to set up first and goal at the Broncos’ 10-yard line.

The Aztecs could not get the ball into the endzone and would have to settle for a 22-yard field goal by kicker Jack Browning to go up 10-7.

On the ensuing drive running back Ashton Jeanty ran for a 58-yard touchdown to put Boise State ahead for the first time, 14-10.

The Aztecs offense immediately answered by going on a seven play, 75-yard touchdown drive. SDSU started with a trick play featuring running back Martin Blake, who threw a pass to wide receiver Brionne Penny on a crossing route for 32 yards. Six plays later, running back Jaylon Armstead spun twice on a carry to punch it in from 2 yards out and give the Aztecs the lead back at 17-14.

The Broncos would close out the half with a 29-yard field goal by kicker Jonah Dalmas to tie up the game at 17 apiece.

After forcing a punt to start the second half, the Aztecs were able to drive to the Broncos’ 23-yard line. SDSU had to settle for a field goal attempt but came up empty handed on the drive as Browning missed a 40-yard try wide left.

The Broncos drove down the field on the next possession and Damas finished off the drive with a 27-yard field goa, giving the Broncos a 20-17 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Mayden fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Boise State linebacker Jayden Virgin. The Broncos would capitalize on the turnover with a Green 10-yard rushing touchdown, extending their lead to 27-17.

Mayden spoke about the two turnovers during the postgame press conference.

“I have to play a complete game, and it starts with me,” Mayden said. “As far as tonight, I did feel like I was in a rhythm, but I just can’t have turnovers and can’t allow myself to make those mistakes.”

On a drive that would extend into the start of the fourth quarter, the Aztecs converted a pair of third-and-10s. Armstead capped off the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the night to cut the deficit to 27-24 with 14:17 remaining.

Both teams exchanged punts again, and when the Broncos got the ball back, Jeanty led the way for them. He rushed for 38 yards on the final offensive drive of the game for the Broncos, including a 5-yard pickup on fourth-and-1 that kept the Aztecs defense on the field. Jeanty then finished the drive with a touchdown to put the Broncos up 34-24 with 2 minutes to play.

Jeanty dominated the game with a career high 205 rushing yards as the Aztecs could not tackle him all game.

With one last gasp, Mayden led the Aztecs down the field for a touchdown to cut the margin back down to three. However, it was Jeanty once again that sealed the Aztecs’ fate by recovering the onside kick.

“We didn’t tackle very well defensively, which surprised me because of the way we practiced,” said head coach Brady Hoke. “But we’ve got to clean that up and can’t have penalties that knock you back.”

San Diego State hits the road next week against Air Force at 5:00 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Falcon Stadium.