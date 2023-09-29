News This Week




The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec



The Daily Aztec
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State Universitys oldest building, opened in 1931.

Out of Forbes 500 ranked colleges, San Diego State University places 43rd in the nation, 16th of 25 public colleges

Finley Louch, Jordan Edens and Rami Alarian perform while Kristen Slymen, Booker Schrock, Sean Kim and David Saifer wait to enter the scene at a longform improv show on Sep. 15, 2023.

Iota Eta Pi’s improv is an audience favorite

Jacob Alvarado Waipuk poses at the Recreation Field 103 during the Native Day celebration on Sept. 23.

The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

San Diego State Universitys Dance 383 class and SDSU Ignite perform their final number at Gallagher Square for the Padres Korean Heritage night pre-show on Sept. 19. 2023.

SDSU’s first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres’ Korean Heritage night pre-show

Daniel Caesar performs at Gallagher Square at Petco Park for his Superpowers World Tour on September, 21st, 2023.

Daniel Caesar, Orion Sun unite fans in an intimate San Diego concert

Women’s volleyball falls in four sets against Colorado State, 3-1

Despite attacking performances by Corf and Labno, offensive errors plagued the Aztecs during close sets in Fort Collins
by David Rosas, Staff WriterSeptember 29, 2023
San+Diego+States+Julia+Haynie+%2813%29+rises+to+attempt+to+block+a+San+Jos%C3%A9+State+player+earlier+this+season+at+Aztec+Court+at+Peterson+Gym.
Sumaia Wegner
San Diego State’s Julia Haynie (13) rises to attempt to block a San José State player earlier this season at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

The San Diego State women’s volleyball team ended Thursday’s contest with a 3-1 loss against hosts Colorado State (CSU), with set scores of 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, and 25-23. 

Outside hitters Madison Corf and Mikela Labno were identical in kills, leading the Aztecs with 11 each. Opposite hitter Taylor Underwood added ten kills on 27 attempts, scoring 13 points. 

Setters Fatimah Hall and Sarena Gonzalez also led the Aztecs with 22 assists apiece. Defensively, McKenna Douglas led the team with 17 digs and Gonzalez added nine digs. However, offensive errors and the defensive performance by the Rams held the Aztecs to one set win. 

SDSU (6-8 overall, 1-2 in Mountain West Conference) began the first set with a tough start offensively, committing four attack errors and two service errors. With the score 15-10 for Colorado State, the Aztecs went on a scoring run with seven consecutive points starting with a kill by Labno, who had three kills in the set.

Outside hitter Heipua Tautua’a recorded four of her eight kills in the first set, and defensive specialist Bailey Darnell had two service aces during the seven-point scoring streak. The Aztecs ended the set outscoring the Rams 15-6 after tying the set 15-15. 

In the second set, both teams battled it out with six lead changes in the early stages, but the Rams were able to establish control once the game was tied 11-11. CSU outscored the Aztecs 14-11 the rest of the way. 

The Rams (7-7 overall, 1-2 in MWC) maintained their control in the third set, not letting the Aztecs take the lead after tying it 5-5. The Aztecs committed eight attacking errors and a ball-handling error in the set. 

SDSU started strong in the fourth set, taking a 7-3 lead, but the Rams battled back to take control with a 14-13 lead. Down 22-20, the Aztecs fought to keep the set close and scored the next three points. However, the Rams closed the set 25-23. 

In total, the Aztecs had 53 kills on 147 attack attempts, but 25 attack errors and nine service errors made it difficult for SDSU to establish control. The Rams committed 21 attacking errors and five service errors, but had their most noticeable advantage with 11 blocks compared to SDSU’s six.

The Aztecs will continue their road trip traveling to Laramie to face Wyoming on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. for their fourth conference matchup.
