News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

2
The 2023-2024 Women in Business Executive Board (Photo Courtesy of Gracie Padilla)

Breaking business barriers: SDSU's Women in Business Club leads the way

3
Jacob Alvarado Waipuk poses at the Recreation Field 103 during the Native Day celebration on Sept. 23.

The Native Resource Center celebrates California Native Day

4
San Diego State Universitys Dance 383 class and SDSU Ignite perform their final number at Gallagher Square for the Padres Korean Heritage night pre-show on Sept. 19. 2023.

SDSU’s first ever K-pop class, SDSU Ignite perform at the Padres’ Korean Heritage night pre-show

5
The re-implementation of the Red & Black shuttle program is available for SDSU students weekdays from 6-10 p.m.

SDSU introduces revamped Red & Black shuttle program

Advertisement

Women’s soccer defends their turf with a 1-0 win over Boise State

With the win, the Aztecs extended their unbeaten run to eight matches and remain atop the Mountain West
by Christie Yeung, StaffOctober 6, 2023
San+Diego+State+midfielder+Alyza+Eckhardt+delivers+the+ball+into+the+box+against+Boise+State+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+5+at+the+SDSU+Sports+Deck.+The+Aztecs+defeated+the+Broncos+1-0+on+a+goal+by+Alexys+Ocampo.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State midfielder Alyza Eckhardt delivers the ball into the box against Boise State on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the SDSU Sports Deck. The Aztecs defeated the Broncos 1-0 on a goal by Alexys Ocampo.

The San Diego State women’s soccer team captured their third win of a four-game homestand, knocking off conference rival Boise State 1-0 on Thursday night at the SDSU Sports Deck.

The Aztecs (9-2-2, 4-0-1 Mountain West Conference) handed Boise State (5-2-6, 3-1-1) their first defeat in the conference, which stopped a two match losing streak against the Broncos. The Aztecs solidified their first place standing in Mountain West, in which they are the only remaining undefeated team in conference play.

Both teams battled for possession in the first 25 minutes. Tempo then picked up as the Aztecs gathered momentum with three consecutive shots, but the Broncos responded with three quick attempts at goal.

The Aztecs took control by scoring the first goal. In the 33rd minute, midfielder Alexys Ocampo chipped the ball across the goal and found the back of the net to give the Aztecs a 1-0 lead, assisted by midfielder Katie Senn.

Ocampo said she intended to find a teammate with the cross since she had been working on crossing the ball to the back post a lot, but it was a great feeling to score.

“Definitely 10 out of 10 feeling, but it definitely was probably more of a cross. I was trying to play it to my teammates, but I just felt lucky,” she said. “We’ve been working on hitting it to the back post a lot. So, I’ve been getting better at that, and I just was able to get in the goal this time.”

Boise State tried to find an equalizer for the remainder of the first half, but could not.

The second half began with the Aztecs in attacking mode, drawing fouls and getting free kicks in areas that could create threats.

Head coach Mike Friesen praised how the team handled those free kick situations.

“(We) were better at execution in our set pieces. I thought we did a better job of playing some smaller balls at the end, especially instead of just dumping balls in it,” Friesen said. “Better execution, better decisions for sure.”

SDSU had possession and dominated most of the second half, coming close to scoring more but did not. Ocampo’s first half goal proved to be the match-winner, while goalkeeper Alexa Madueno made two saves to record her third individual shutout of the season.

The Aztecs will play another top team in the Mountain West, second place Utah State, at noon on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the SDSU Sports Deck.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in