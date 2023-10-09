Women’s soccer stages second half rally for 2-1 win against Utah State

San Diego State women’s soccer team closed out their two-week homestand with a 2-1 comeback win against the Utah State Aggies on Sunday afternoon.

“Ultimately, a lot of times conference, regular season and championships are won on Sundays,” Chassion Griggs, associate head coach, said. “We were able to get it done on Sunday after getting up from such an emotional game Thursday.”

The Aztecs (10-2-2, 5-0-1 Mountain West Conference) pressured the Aggies (7-7-1, 4-2-0) for the first 15 minutes of the first half, but slowly the Aggies found the rhythm. Both played great defensively in the first half and neither of the teams were able to score a goal.

The Aggies scored 24 seconds into the second half by forward Tess Werts with an assist by defender Alysia Butters.

After that goal, the Aztecs did not give up at all as forward Emma Gaines-Ramos scored the tying goal in the 63rd minute. Then in the 71st minute, midfielder Denise Castro scored the second goal for the Aztecs, which secured the win against the Aggies.

“I think we’ve learned to take one game at a time because I feel like we sometimes catch ourselves simply just thinking way ahead,” Castro said. “I feel like this year, we’re simply taking one game at a time, (and) we got one result so now we’re just preparing for the next one.”

As the Aztecs are still in first in the Mountain West Conference Standings, Castro mentioned where her mindset is at.

“It’s more pressure, but I feel like we’ve mentally prepared ourselves for this moment because we all want to win at the end of the day,” Castro said. “I feel like we’ve all done really good being there for each other, even after this game we got scored on first, I think we were all able to hold each other to be able to get this win.”

The Aztecs will be heading on the road to continue the Mountain West play against UNLV on Thursday, Oct. 12 and then at Nevada on Sunday, Oct. 15.

“Every single game in the Mountain West isn’t an easy game, so we’re going to have to go into UNLV and potentially deal with the heat in Vegas next Thursday,” Griggs said.

The Scarlet and Black will return home when they play against the Wyoming Cowgirls on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

“It’s all mentality, even if it’s an away game I feel like we got to just stay focused,” Castro said.