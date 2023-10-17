News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

2
Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

3
Members of the San Diego State cheerleading team lead the Aztecs football team onto the field before a game during the 2023 season at Snapdragon Stadium.

Football looking to make adjustments over bye week, keep bowl hopes alive

4
Sting rocks the crowd at CalCoast on Oct. 4.

An SOS to the world, Sting returns to San Diego

5
San Diego States Taylor Underwood (10) slaps hands with Heipua Tautuaa (2) during a break in action earlier this season at LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif. Underwood became the first Aztec since 1997 to record 30 or more kills in a match on Oct. 6 against Air Force.

Taylor Underwood becomes first Aztec in 25 years to record 30-plus kills in volleyball’s 3-2 loss

Advertisement

Nooner: Student artist ‘GONE’, performs intimate concert

Gonzales captivated the audience with a live show filled with melodic beats and crowd interaction
by Dominique Rocha, Staff WriterOctober 17, 2023
GONE+performs+a+moving+set+at+the+Aztec+Student+Union+at+Oct.+11.
Zoey Advincula
GONE performs a moving set at the Aztec Student Union at Oct. 11.

 On Oct. 11, San Diego State student and artist GONE, took to the Union Courtyard stage to perform live for his fellow students. 

GONE performed his music during last week’s “Nooner,” an appropriately named event, frequently put on by Associated Students, which brings musicians on campus to perform from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. 

Elijah Gonzales, whose artist name is ‘GONE,’ is a Filipino-American singer-songwriter and a fourth-year at SDSU . The musician’s artist name is a play off of his surname, Gonzales.

“I’ve definitely seen that there isn’t much Filipino representation in music,” Gonzales said. “I want my music to be something that people can relate to”.

The setting was intimate with GONE being seated during most of his performance. He had a small table, house plant and water bottle on one side of the stage and his electric guitar on the other.

To kick off the concert, GONE began with the songs “LOVE LANGUAGE” and “QUALITY TIME” off his latest album, “Love Language.” The setlist featured mainly original material, as well as a mix of released and unreleased music and a few covers of songs written by his musical influences. 

GONE sits down to perform at the Aztec Student Union on Oct. 11. (Zoey Advincula)

Gonzales began making music in his freshman year of high school. “I started off insecure of how my voice sounded, I would only sing in the car,” he said.“ Junior year I started experimenting with my own voice. I figured out that I had my own story to tell.”

Another original, “can’t wait on your call” was followed by a cover of “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar.

“Stylistically I am inspired by artists like Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo and Tyler the Creator,” Gonzales said. 

GONE closed out the show with his personal favorite original “uwantme” followed by a heartfelt farewell message to the audience. 

Updates on music by GONE can be found on his Instagram page. 






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in