Nooner: Student artist ‘GONE’, performs intimate concert

On Oct. 11, San Diego State student and artist GONE, took to the Union Courtyard stage to perform live for his fellow students.

GONE performed his music during last week’s “Nooner,” an appropriately named event, frequently put on by Associated Students, which brings musicians on campus to perform from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Elijah Gonzales, whose artist name is ‘GONE,’ is a Filipino-American singer-songwriter and a fourth-year at SDSU . The musician’s artist name is a play off of his surname, Gonzales.

“I’ve definitely seen that there isn’t much Filipino representation in music,” Gonzales said. “I want my music to be something that people can relate to”.

The setting was intimate with GONE being seated during most of his performance. He had a small table, house plant and water bottle on one side of the stage and his electric guitar on the other.

To kick off the concert, GONE began with the songs “LOVE LANGUAGE” and “QUALITY TIME” off his latest album, “Love Language.” The setlist featured mainly original material, as well as a mix of released and unreleased music and a few covers of songs written by his musical influences.

Gonzales began making music in his freshman year of high school. “I started off insecure of how my voice sounded, I would only sing in the car,” he said.“ Junior year I started experimenting with my own voice. I figured out that I had my own story to tell.”

Another original, “can’t wait on your call” was followed by a cover of “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar.

“Stylistically I am inspired by artists like Daniel Caesar, Omar Apollo and Tyler the Creator,” Gonzales said.

GONE closed out the show with his personal favorite original “uwantme” followed by a heartfelt farewell message to the audience.

Updates on music by GONE can be found on his Instagram page.