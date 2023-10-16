News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

2
Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

3
Members of the San Diego State cheerleading team lead the Aztecs football team onto the field before a game during the 2023 season at Snapdragon Stadium.

Football looking to make adjustments over bye week, keep bowl hopes alive

4
Sting rocks the crowd at CalCoast on Oct. 4.

An SOS to the world, Sting returns to San Diego

5
San Diego States Taylor Underwood (10) slaps hands with Heipua Tautuaa (2) during a break in action earlier this season at LionTree Arena in La Jolla, Calif. Underwood became the first Aztec since 1997 to record 30 or more kills in a match on Oct. 6 against Air Force.

Taylor Underwood becomes first Aztec in 25 years to record 30-plus kills in volleyball’s 3-2 loss

Advertisement

Men’s soccer earns a 1-1 draw against USD to close out non-conference slate

The match set a new program attendance record for men’s soccer at Snapdragon Stadium
Byline photo of Abigail Segoviano
by Abigail Segoviano, Staff WriterOctober 16, 2023
San+Diego+State+defender+Tristan+Viviani+%2814%29+turns+the+ball+away+from+a+University+of+San+Diego+player+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+14+at+Snapdragon+Stadium.
Olivia Vargo
San Diego State defender Tristan Viviani (14) turns the ball away from a University of San Diego player on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State men’s soccer had a night-long battle, earning a 1-1 draw against city rival University of San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Snapdragon Stadium.

The stadium, which opened last fall is home to the football team, has seen both the men’s and women’s soccer teams start a tradition of playing one match per season over there.

“It’s awesome, the stadium is even cooler down here on the field,” said defender Tristan Viviani. “It’s even cooler when there are a bunch of fans here.”

This year the men’s program set a new attendance record of 3,632 at the venue on Saturday night. Last year they faced the then-No. 2 Washington, dropping a 2-0 decision before a crowd of 2,769.

The team gave out free t-shirts and also honored alumni who played in the program years past.

“I’m so proud of the city for showing up, and obviously I think we have a great soccer culture and it’s going to continue to grow,” said head coach Ryan Hopkins.

Viviani had his first start of the season and scored the only goal for the Aztecs in the 53rd minute. It was his first goal of the season and second goal as an Aztec — both goals being scored against USD — drawing assists from Seth Clark and Beto Apolinar.

“Tristan is a big time player… I challenged him a lot,” Hopkins said. “It’s a play we talk about all the time, we want the wingers constantly running diagonally. We talked about it at halftime…when we execute those things, we can be really, really dangerous.”

For Viviani, it was only a matter of making a run.

“We were talking about it in the locker room, diagonal runs behind their outside back and I just did exactly what the coach said,” he said. “Credit to him and then credit to myself, it was a good finish. But the team worked hard and it was a tough time.”

USD was able to earn the draw when midfielder Mason Tunbridge scored a goal in the 74th minute to tie the match, assisted by defender Ethan Ware and forward Steven Ramirez.

Viviani and Hopkins had different takes on how the match went against USD.

“Getting scored on was a con…another con is tying the game that I feel like we should have won and we just got to do better,” Viviani said. “The pro was that I got my first goal, good personal stuff for me.”

Hopkins saw the positives about drawing against another side in the top 30 in RPI.

“We had to do too much last ditch defending in my opinion…Not getting the clean sheet was number one and then not figuring out a way to think,” he said. “I don’t think we were dangerous enough with our possession, I thought that we were really sloppy with the ball, a lot of one-touch turnovers, so those are the things you’ve got to fix.”

The Aztecs will be heading to Los Angeles to face UCLA at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

Now that non-conference play is over and the Aztecs six remaining matches will be in the Pac-12, Hopkins wants to change things up.

“I thought our details still weren’t good enough tonight in certain moments, and just being focused for 90 minutes,” Hopkins said.

The Aztecs will be back home at the Sports Deck when they play against Oregon State on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

“I think our group has a lot of resilience and even moments when we’re maybe not playing as well as we should,” Hopkins said. “I do take a lot of solace in our group and our willingness to fight and be resilient.”
About the Contributors
Abigail Segoviano, Staff Writer
Originally from Richmond, California, Abigail Segoviano is a second-year student, majoring in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. This is Abigail’s second year at the Daily Aztec where she got the opportunity to expand her writing skills as a journalist. As a staff writer last year she had the opportunity to mainly cover the entire season of women’s volleyball and also covered a couple of games for women’s basketball. This year her main focus is to branch out and write for different sports. Additionally to get involved in other sections such as Multimedia and Mundo Azteca. Abigail is the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (SDSU Chapter). Abigail received an award from The Daily Aztec: “Consistent Contributor.” In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to music, and going on adventures with friends.
Olivia Vargo, Staff Writer
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in