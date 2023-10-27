News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

2
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

3
Lil Yachty starts off his set by performing hits from his psychedelic rock album Lets Start Here at his sold-out San Diego show on October 17, 2023 at SOMA Mainstage.

Lil Yachty takes San Diego for a ride on ‘Field Trip’ tour

4
Nico Demers, an SDSU student, poet and rising TikTok creator, poses with his latest publication, Belly.

Nico Demers: A writer, not a fighter

5
Amy Reichert is one of two candidates vying for the District 4 Board of Supervisors Seat. (Courtesy of Amy Reichert)

Meet the District 4 supervisor candidate: Amy Reichert

Advertisement

Women’s soccer scores late to earn a 3-2 victory over Colorado State

Goals from Utush, Sekimoto and Castro lead the Aztecs to their eighth Mountain West win
by Angel Rodriguez, ContributorOctober 27, 2023
San+Diego+State+celebrates+a+goal+earlier+this+season+at+the+SDSU+Sports+Deck.+Denise+Castro+scored+her+third+match-winner+of+the+season+at+Colorado+State+on+Sunday%2C+Oct.+22.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State celebrates a goal earlier this season at the SDSU Sports Deck. Denise Castro scored her third match-winner of the season at Colorado State on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Women’s soccer won a back-and-forth match against Colorado State 3-2 on Sunday, Oct. 22 for their final away conference match of the regular season.

The Aztecs (13-3-2, 8-1-1 Mountain West Conference) visited the Colorado State Rams (10-5-3, 5-3-2) for a match with two ties and three lead changes, with the final lead change being the 86th minute match-winning goal by midfielder Denise Castro.

In the 37th minute, Castro cut in the box where she was tripped up, resulting in a penalty being awarded. This opened up the scoring for the Aztecs as defender Kiera Utush scored from the spot, placing it in the bottom left of the net, putting her personal goal tally up to four and giving the Aztecs a 1-0 lead.

As the first half was coming to a close, the Rams equalized off a corner that was headed into the goal by Liv Stutzman to end the half at 1-1.

It didn’t take long for the Aztecs to reclaim the lead in the second half, as in the 64th minute a passage of play between Castro and midfielder Alexys Ocampo led to a cross in the goal area. Midfielder Olivia Sekimoto cracked it home with her right-foot to give the Aztecs a 2-1 lead, it was her third goal of the season in the Mountain West.

Less than a minute later, the Rams would find another goal from a quick attack by Stutzman and a shot that would even the match back up at 2-2.

The last 25 minutes were filled with both teams trading shots and corners which led to counterattacks and dangerous opportunities. Aztec goalkeeper Alexa Madueno made multiple goal-saving plays, as she finished the match with six saves.

The Aztecs pressure finally paid off in the 86th minute when the ball landed in the box for Castro, as she put it past the Rams keeper in the bottom left of the goal to give the Aztecs a 3-2 lead.

The Aztecs look to claim the regular season Mountain West title as they return to the Sports Deck on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. for their final regular season match against the New Mexico Lobos.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in