Donut you know it’s Homecoming Week?

San Diego State students kicked off homecoming week with donuts, performances and activities
by Alysse Dodge, Staff WriterNovember 4, 2023
Students+participate+in+a+dunk+tank+to+benefit+Aztecs+Rock+Hunger+at+the+Homecoming+Kickoff+event.
Natali Gonzalez
Students participate in a dunk tank to benefit Aztecs Rock Hunger at the Homecoming Kickoff event.

Homecoming is a long-established tradition at San Diego State, uniting students, faculty, staff and alumni as they gather to express their devotion to SDSU. 

The 2023 homecoming theme, “All Roads Lead Home,” signifies the connection between past, present and future Aztecs. 

Students kicked off homecoming week at the Student Union on Oct. 30, complete with free donuts, live performances and engaging activities. 

At noon, Bryce Beaulieu, a second-year psychology major, commenced the event with an opening speech, extending a warm welcome and introducing the event’s program. 

Subsequently, SDSU’s Marching Aztecs took the stage. Their performance concluded with SDSU’s “Fight Song,” energizing the attendees and

creating a spirited atmosphere for the event.

The SDSU dance team performs at the Homecoming kickoff event. (Natali Gonzalez)

SDSU’s cheer team put on a performance soon after, with pink bows and poms to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Later, SDSU’s lively dance team took the floor. The SDSU Diamonds then brought the event to a spirited conclusion with their high-energy performance. 

Along with performances, students were invited to participate in donut-eating competitions. The first round began on stage at 12:30, with four students devouring donuts in a race to win a free homecoming T-shirt. Contestants raced again at 1:00 and 1:30. 

In between the performances and competitions, students had the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities. These activities included bracelet-making, bandana decorating and a dunk tank. $5 at the dunk tank provided three throws, with all proceeds going directly toward Aztecs Rock Hunger, an annual campaign for Associated Students, which is dedicated to combating food insecurity in SDSU and beyond.

To add to the enjoyment, gourmet donuts from Donut, Hello were also served throughout the event.

Beaulieu, the Student Tradition’s chair of the Aztecs Student Union Board (ASUB), said that the primary goal of the homecoming events this week is to engage active students in the homecoming experience. 

“Homecoming is primarily an alumni-focused tradition we would like to bring more students into that tradition as well,” Beaulieu said.

SDSU 2023 homecoming festivities will conclude with the football game against Utah State on Nov. 4 at Snapdragon Stadium. 

Additional information can be found on the ASUB’s website.
