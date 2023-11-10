News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
San Diego State guard Reese Waters surveys the court during an exhibition game against Cal State San Marcos on Monday, Oct. 30 at Viejas Arena.

Portal pair, Waters and Pal are ready to add to Aztecs' basketball legacy

2
Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

3
James Burgos poses with friends and fans at the end of a headlining concert in March 2022. (Photo Courtesy of James Burgos)

Burgos brews banger beats in his bedroom

4
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

5
From left to right: A man wears an Israel flag while demonstrators walk in solidarity with Israel at San Diego State University on Oct. 9. This demonstration occurred after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Photo by Gabriel Schneider The Palestinian flag is waved in front of Hepner Hall on Oct. 11. Photo by Daesha Gear

SDSU community weighs in on devastation in Israel-Hamas War

Advertisement

Football looking to avoid a losing season in matchup at Colorado State

The Aztecs take on the Rams, their star wide receiver Tory Horton and conference passing leading quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi
by Trevor Speetzen, Staff WriterNovember 10, 2023
San+Diego+State+quarterback+Jalen+Mayden+takes+the+snap+during+the+2023+season+at+Snapdragon+Stadium.+The+Aztecs+are+looking+to+keep+their+hopes+for+bowl+qualification+alive+against+Colorado+State+on+Saturday.
Christie Yeung
San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden takes the snap during the 2023 season at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs are looking to keep their hopes for bowl qualification alive against Colorado State on Saturday.

After falling to Utah State 32-24 in double-overtime last Saturday on Nov. 4, San Diego State (3-6, 1-4 Mountain West Conference) travels to Colorado this weekend to take on the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 1-4).

MATCHUP:

After recording two consecutive losses at Snapdragon, the Aztecs are one loss away from having their first losing season in 13 years. SDSU currently sits tied for ninth in the Mountain West standings.

Colorado State is coming off three consecutive losses, with their most recent being 24-15 at Wyoming. Their last win was on Oct. 14 against the Boise State Broncos in a close 31-30 matchup. The Rams are also tied for ninth in the conference standings, with their lone conference win coming at home over Boise State on Oct. 14.

On Saturday, SDSU and Colorado State will face off for the 37th time. The Aztecs have dominated the series, holding a 22-14 edge in previous matchups and have won the last two games against the Rams. Their last matchup was on Dec. 5, 2020, in which San Diego State won 29-17.

SDSU head coach Brady Hoke spoke on Tuesday about the team’s attitude heading into the game.

“We play for our seniors and our seniors have worked their butts off,” Hoke said. “They’re not satisfied with where we’re at, nobody is. They came out Monday and had a hell of a practice.”

KEY STATS: 

The Rams average 26.3 points per game while the Aztecs have up 20.1 ppg. CSU also has SDSU beat in passing yards per game, with Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leading an aerial attack averaging 328.1 yards while SDSU is averaging only 191.3 yards.

However, San Diego State is averaging more yards per game on the ground, with the Aztecs averaging 144.1 rushing yards per game to Colorado’s 72.7 yards.

On defense, SDSU seems to have the advantage. Through the air, SDSU has allowed 265.4 passing yards per game to the Rams’ 275.8 yards.

On the ground, the Aztecs have allowed an average of 163.8 rushing yards per game to Colorado’s 173.8 yards. Overall, San Diego State’s defense has held opponents to 28.6 points per game while Colorado’s has allowed 32.1 points.

“I think that we haven’t created enough negative plays, you know, like sacks, TFLs (tackles for loss),” Hoke said. “We may have a guy who’s a senior but he’s a transfer portal guy, right, so he hasn’t been in the system, and there is a difference in the system.”

KEY PLAYERS:

The team is hopeful that quarterback Jalen Mayden can have a big game against the Colorado State defense. Mayden has thrown nine touchdown passes this season and has been intercepted seven times this year. However, he still leads the team on the ground in attempts, yards and touchdowns: 92 carries, 395 yards and three touchdowns.

SDSU running back Kenan Christon is coming off a 118-yard performance in the double-overtime loss against Utah State. In that same game, he scored his first touchdown of the year. So far this season, he currently has 79 rushing attempts for 292 yards and 24 receptions for 179 yards.

After having a breakout season last year, Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton will be one to watch on Saturday. Last season, Horton was named First-Team All-Mountain West and is currently seen as one of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. This season, Horton has 77 receptions for 848 yards and six touchdowns.

Kickoff for SDSU against Colorado State is at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in