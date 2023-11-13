News This Week




The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec



The Daily Aztec
San Diego State guard Reese Waters surveys the court during an exhibition game against Cal State San Marcos on Monday, Oct. 30 at Viejas Arena.

Portal pair, Waters and Pal are ready to add to Aztecs' basketball legacy

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

James Burgos poses with friends and fans at the end of a headlining concert in March 2022. (Photo Courtesy of James Burgos)

Burgos brews banger beats in his bedroom

From left to right: A man wears an Israel flag while demonstrators walk in solidarity with Israel at San Diego State University on Oct. 9. This demonstration occurred after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Photo by Gabriel Schneider The Palestinian flag is waved in front of Hepner Hall on Oct. 11. Photo by Daesha Gear

SDSU community weighs in on devastation in Israel-Hamas War

A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

SDSU creatives unveil their work at Golden Galleria Art Showcase

by Madison Laracuente and Lindsey BelskyNovember 13, 2023
Get to know the creative scene at SDSU, where students showcase many unique forms of art at the first-ever Golden Galleria Art Showcase hosted by Associated Students.

Video by: Madison Laracuente and Lindsey Belsky






