From left to right: A man wears an Israel flag while demonstrators walk in solidarity with Israel at San Diego State University on Oct. 9. This demonstration occurred after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Photo by Gabriel Schneider The Palestinian flag is waved in front of Hepner Hall on Oct. 11. Photo by Daesha Gear

SDSU community weighs in on devastation in Israel-Hamas War

2
Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

3
Hozier performs under moody lighting at Petco Park on Oct. 29.

Hozier takes San Diego on an unearthly journey

4
A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

5
Keon Moore, assistant coordinator for the Esports Engagement Center (left), and Kyle Markel, President of Aztec Gaming Club (right), work together on one of the EECs new gaming PCs.

SDSU library’s quiet study room shifts to esports engagement center, mixed reactions among students

Volleyball stopped in final road game the of season at San José State, 3-1

Sophomores Madison Corf (13) and Taylor Underwood (12) topped the team in kills for the match
by Jayden Hanzy, Staff WriterNovember 18, 2023
San+Diego+States+Julia+Haynie+%2813%29+and+Campbell+Hague+%2811%29+rise+for+a+block+earlier+this+season+at+Aztec+Court+at+Peterson+Gym.
Daniel Vasquez
San Diego State’s Julia Haynie (13) and Campbell Hague (11) rise for a block earlier this season at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

In an attempt to snap a three-game losing streak, the San Diego State volleyball team lost their fourth straight match to the San José State Spartans in four sets, 3-1.

The Aztecs (9-19, 4-13 Mountain West Conference) managed to win the second set 25-22, however, lost the first set 25-15, the third set 27-25 and the fourth set 25-22 respectively.

A challenging season for the Aztecs continued as they were defeated in their final road game, and finished 3-9 on the road this year.

The Aztecs have struggled to find their recipe for success, but still have had bright spots all year long.

In the game against the Spartans (13-18, 4-14), sophomore Madison Corf, sophomore Taylor Underwood and senior Heipua Tautua’a combined for 35 put aways. Despite this, the Scarlet and Black could not overcome an SDSU season-high 18 service errors.

Corf led the Aztecs with 13 kills, while Tautua’a had a match-high three service aces. Senior Julia Haynie also finished with five blocks, the most of anyone on the day.

Despite the loss, the Aztecs still led the game in kills 46-44 and also led the game in service aces 9-6. However, these efforts made by the team was not enough to edge the Spartans.

Going forward, the Aztecs have only one game remaining against the UNLV Rebels (18-11, 10-7).

This will be their second time playing the Rebels this year after losing to them, 3-2, during their first conference game of the year in Las Vegas.

The Aztecs will finish their year on their home court and will also celebrate their seniors for senior day.






