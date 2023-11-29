News This Week




Women’s basketball has four-game winning streak snapped by UCSD

Four Aztecs finished in double-digit scoring, but the team went 1-of-11 from the field in overtime in the 77-71 loss
Byline photo of Mac Pham
by Mac Pham, Staff WriterNovember 29, 2023
San+Diego+State+guard+Jada+Lewis+readies+to+defend+UC+San+Diego+guard+Sumayah+Sugapong+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+28+at+Viejas+Arena.+Lewis+made+four+of+the+Aztecs+eight+3-pointers+in+their+77-71+overtime+loss+to+the+Tritons.
Olivia Vargo
San Diego State guard Jada Lewis readies to defend UC San Diego guard Sumayah Sugapong on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Viejas Arena. Lewis made four of the Aztecs’ eight 3-pointers in their 77-71 overtime loss to the Tritons.

The San Diego State women’s basketball team came short in a 77-71 overtime defeat to the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena on Tuesday night.

Forward Kim Villalobos had a team-high 16 points while also dishing out four assists. Guard Jada Lewis contributed 13 points while knocking down four triples.

The Aztecs (4-3) faced a 2-3 zone from the Tritons (3-4) early and often in the contest.

Guard Abby Prohaska hit two free throws for the Aztecs’ first points of the night.

In the early going, the Aztecs’ perimeter defense gave up four 3-pointers to the Tritons.

Despite three turnovers in the first five minutes, the Aztecs took a 14-13 lead late in the first quarter as Villalobos connected on a one-dribble, hook shot in the paint.

In the second quarter, the barrage of 3-pointers continued from the Tritons as they made five 3-pointers and led by as many as 12 points in the period.

However, the Aztecs responded before halftime.

Lewis got into the passing lane for a steal and advanced the basketball to forward Adryana Quezada on the fastbreak for a layup.

Lewis drained a 3-pointer to trim the deficit to five to close the first half, 39-34.

The Aztecs continued to play catch-up early in the third quarter.

Quezada made a layup halfway through the third period to keep the Aztecs close. Then late in the quarter, the Aztecs took the lead on an 11-0 run, aided by connecting on three triples. SDSU led 56-54 after the third.

The contest remained tight in the fourth quarter as a layup by Tritons guard Rosa Smith evened the score at 69 apiece with 1:21 to play in regulation.

SDSU had a chance to take the lead with 27 seconds remaining. Villalobos set a high ball screen for Prohaska. Off the screen, Prohaska drove down the lane and put up a floater that went in and out.

The Tritons had the final possession of regulation, however, Quezada blocked a layup attempt by guard Denali Pinto to send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, it went all downhill for the Aztecs.

Pinto converted an and-one to give the Tritons the go-ahead lead early in the overtime period.

SDSU went ice cold in overtime, missing their first nine shots.

Despite shooting 29.6% from downtown, SDSU hit a season-high eight 3-pointers.

The Aztecs gave up 13 3-pointers to the Tritons — this was the most 3-pointers SDSU has given up since the 2020 season, where they also allowed 13 made 3-pointers to Fresno State.

The Aztecs will host No. 3 Stanford in the field trip day game at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec.1 at Viejas Arena.
