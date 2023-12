Victor Nyden During the Self-Care Expo, stickers with positive affirmations were given to students on Dec. 6

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, San Diego State University’s EOP Learning Support Center and the Undocumented Resource Center collaborated to bring students to the Self-Care Expo.

This event provided individuals a place to relax and take their mind off the stress of finals week.

Video by Rosalie Burich and Victor Nyden