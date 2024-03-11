Chipotle is out, what’s next?

Amidst the winter holidays, a change unfolded on the San Diego State University campus. Chipotle Mexican Grill, a place frequented by many students, closed its first Certified Green location.

“As of December 2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill decided to permanently close its location at the (Conrad Prebys) Aztec Student Union,” said in a statement by Aztec Shops.

It is now an unoccupied space that awaits the next tenant.

According to the university, the new dining partner will be announced once an agreement has been reached, but currently, there is no further information to be shared.

“When identifying new dining partners, our goal is to find the right fit for the campus community that will best complement our current options,” the university said. “We do not place a specific timeline on this process, which includes meeting with stakeholders on campus and soliciting feedback.”

Whenever the new dining establishment moves in, it will be the first time the student union welcomes a new resident since it opened in 2014, according to SDSU. Aside from Chipotle, the union currently houses the Habit Burger Grill, Oggi’s Pizza Express, the Aztec Market and one of three Starbucks locations on campus.

Students stated that they were shocked when they found out Chipotle was no longer available on campus.

Shalom Foster, a first-year student, was surprised when she found out about Chipotle’s closure through TikTok. Foster said that despite Chipotle not being part of the meal plan, it was a good option for healthier eating.

“Honestly, I was shocked because I know it’s such a big restaurant foundation here and I really liked (Chipotle) the last time I went,” Foster said. “I was a little disappointed that it was taken down.”

Chipotle’s closure was unforeseen not only for students but also for the location’s employees.

A former employee and SDSU junior, Amaya Valenzuela, a former employee and current student, was not expecting to hear this news from her brother, who also worked at the campus location.

“It was a surprise,” Valenzuela said. “Basically, they found out that day that the store is closing.”

However, Valenzuela said she was grateful that her former manager was able to relocate the employees following the closure of the location.

Yet, not everyone was sad regarding the closure of SDSU’s Chipotle.

Mikayla Delleney, a third-year transfer, said that she didn’t like Chipotle.

“If I had to pick Mexican food, I’d rather eat at a local Mexican restaurant than a chain,” Delleney said.

Delleney, instead, hopes that the next tenant will be a boba tea shop.

“I feel like a boba place on campus would thrive,” Delleney said. “I feel like it would be a nice study place and hangout for students on campus.”

According to The Daily Aztec, Chipotle was picked based on a Dining Services survey when it opened in 2014, but at this time, it is unknown if students will partake in the decision on what would be occupying that space next.