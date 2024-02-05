‘Detoure on Tour:’ A fresh take on thrifting

It’s the start of a new year and that means new clothes… right?

However, sifting through the fresh “what’s in” sections of your favorite store and brands is an overwhelming task. Between the countless microtrends that have popped up in recent seasons, the overarching theme is that fashion isn’t just fast anymore, it’s expeditious — and, it’s just too expensive to keep up.

Sadly, those highly sought-after sneakers and fur coats that feel like an absolute necessity come at a cost. There’s this constant battle within the world of fashion: which trends are and which trends aren’t worth investing your money in. It’s also a battle that the majority of shoppers lose. People want to be sustainable, but also in style without going broke.

Truly, an agonizing cycle.

However, it appears that Detoure has figured a way out of this fashion crisis. From Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, the resale marketplace had given San Diegans access to the most desired closets in the world.

With the first pop-up stop in Encinitas, San Diego State University students made the trek to get their hands on the top trendsetters and trendiest brands and items all at a slash of a price.

“I heard about Detoure through my friend who saw it on TikTok, but I have always been into sustainability and love thrifting in my free time,” said Ava Collins, a fourth-year business marketing major. “When I heard there was going to be influencer clothes at a discounted price, I was all in. Thrifting is fun and all, but when the clothes that you like more specifically are all on display it’s more appealing.”

Racks of clothing and accessories lined the courtyard of the venue, and the anticipation radiated through the line wrapping around the block. Once inside, people were frantic to get their hands on these popular brands all at 40-70% of the marked price. Between the heels on the ground and hangers empty of their sequin tops, the pop-up was wiped clean.

Detoure allows its consumers to buy the most current trends from fashion inspirations without adding to excess fashion waste. They’re revamping the concept of thrifting. Shoppers no longer have to sift through pages of last season’s clothing for an affordable price, but can

now wear the outfit their favorite influencer just posted an Instagram picture in.

“We are going to try to come to San Diego a lot more now. We didn’t realize that this many people would show up,” Megan Russell, founder of Detoure, said. “I think over 500 people came. We just introduced popups last year, but I just feel like there’s something exciting about thrifting in person.”

Russell started Detoure about three years ago out of her one-bedroom apartment. In her previous work with fashion, she witnessed just how much clothing was wasted, especially within the world of gifting on social media. Influencers are overflowing with exclusive items, but have absolutely no idea what to do with them.

“I started working with those girls, just selling their clothes, and then slowly word got out,” Russell said. “We kept reaching out to influencers and now we work with over 150 of them.”

Detoure sells all items for consignment, resulting in a mix of the influencer’s own closet and gifted items. While they only recently added pop-up events, they’re proving to be a major hit.

SDSU’s sorority, Kappa Delta, hosted the second stop of Detoure’s tour around San Diego, opening their coveted closet to the entire Panhellenic community.

The Kappa Delta house was much less chaotic than the day in Encinitas, but it still managed to bring in quite the SDSU crowd. Students were leisurely picking through the racks as if they were in their favorite boutique.

Detoure plans to open its first retail store in Los Angeles soon, and possibly expand to an app where micro-influencers can self-upload their own pieces and even do their very own “Detoure on Tour” drive throughout the country.

From being an online business to getting her own warehouse and hiring her first employees in just a few years, Russel has taken a good idea and created a productive business.

“Especially in our generation, Gen Z, we all want to be sustainable, but we can’t always afford it,” Russel said smiling, as she watched more girls trail into the pop-up. “So I think that’s really what I’m trying to do with this company. Make it a real alternative to fast fashion.”

To learn more about Detoure, and to be first in line at their next pop-up, follow them on Instagram at @detoureshop.