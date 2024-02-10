The Kosmics: Basement Beats

The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom.

In this episode, enjoy a magnetic performance by Los Angeles band The Kosmics.

Featuring Anthony Tichachati on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Henry Foss on bass and vocals, Sameh Marey on guitar, and Michael Gonzales on drums.

SETLIST: “Indica” “How Long” “Santa Ana” “Ice Queen” “My Life in Your Way” “Honestly”

BEATS CREW:

Producers: Claire Gotfredson, Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Sam Hockaday

Director of Photography: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

Videographers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Kaitlyn Donivan, Olivia Vargo, Sophia Garcia

Video Editor: Ash Adriano

Music Producer: Robin Colignon

Sound Engineers: Eric Schroeder, Zen Yokel, Jaime Martinez, Robin Colignon

Talent Coordinators: Claire Gotfredson, Zen Yokel, Sam Hockaday

Media Team: Claire Gotfredson