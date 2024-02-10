News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec

The Kosmics: Basement Beats

The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom
Byline photo of Sam Hockaday
Byline photo of Brittany Cruz-Fejeran
Byline photo of Olivia Vargo
by Sam Hockaday, Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Talya Levy, Kaitlyn Donovan, Olivia Vargo, Sophia Garcia, Ash Adriano, Robin Colignon, Eric Schroeder, Zen Yokel, Jaime Martinez, and Claire GotfriedsonFebruary 10, 2024
by The Daily Aztec, KCR, and Aztec Music Group

The Daily Aztec, KCR and Aztec Music Group have collaborated to bring you Basement Beats, a series of intimate performances by local musicians recorded in our cozy little newsroom.

In this episode, enjoy a magnetic performance by Los Angeles band The Kosmics.

Featuring Anthony Tichachati on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Henry Foss on bass and vocals, Sameh Marey on guitar, and Michael Gonzales on drums.

SETLIST: “Indica” “How Long” “Santa Ana” “Ice Queen” “My Life in Your Way” “Honestly”

BEATS CREW:

Producers: Claire Gotfredson, Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Sam Hockaday

Director of Photography: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran

Videographers: Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Kaitlyn Donivan, Olivia Vargo, Sophia Garcia

Video Editor: Ash Adriano

Music Producer: Robin Colignon

Sound Engineers: Eric Schroeder, Zen Yokel, Jaime Martinez, Robin Colignon

Talent Coordinators: Claire Gotfredson, Zen Yokel, Sam Hockaday

Media Team: Claire Gotfredson
About the Contributors
Sam Hockaday, '23-24 Arts & Culture Editor
Brittany Cruz-Fejeran, Senior Staff, '22-23 Photo Editor
Brittany Cruz-Fejeran (she/her/hers) is a journalism major minoring in history. She was born and raised on Guam before coming to San Diego to pursue her education in 2016. She was the Editor-in-Chief at The Southwestern College Sun and has a passion for photography. Brittany loves playing video games, particularly ones that hold strong narratives such as The Last of Us series and the Ori games. Whilst in school, she is a freelance photographer for inewsource, CalMatters, Voice of San Diego, and the San Diego Union Tribune, having previously interned with VOSD and the SDUT. Brittany’s biggest goal is to represent her island and tell stories of underrepresented communities.
Olivia Vargo, Staff Writer
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in