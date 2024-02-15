Women’s basketball falls short in comeback thriller at Nevada 72-71

San Diego State forward Adryana Quezada lit up the court in a stellar 15 point performance on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Lawlor Events Center.

Despite the standout effort and determination, the Aztec women’s basketball team fell short in a head-to-head clash against Nevada, ending in a close but devastating 71-72 loss.

At the start of the third quarter, the Aztecs (16-10, 7-6 Mountain West) came out ready to come back against the 14-point lead of Nevada (13-12, 7-5). What had been a blowout turned into a close game, with SDSU trailing 58-53 heading into the 4th quarter.

The Aztec defense helped the comeback, with 28 defensive rebounds and 10 forced turnovers.

In the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, guard Abby Prohaska made a long pass to guard Meghan Fiso for a layup, bridging the gap to 66-62. Both teams were leaving their all on the court with outstanding passing and the ability to get to the basket for rebounds.

With tensions hot in the last five minutes, SDSU was called for a technical foul, leading to Nevada point guard Victoria Davis getting two free throws. She missed both technical foul shots, allowing SDSU to narrow the gap even further.

With momentum shifting in their favor, the Aztecs continued to apply pressure to Nevada’s defense, tying the game at 66-66 with just under four minutes remaining on the clock. Despite their efforts, SDSU found themselves trailing Nevada once again when the Wolf Pack capitalized on crucial opportunities to regain the lead.

With the lead back in Nevada’s hands, guard Jada Lewis delivered a clutch 3-pointer, tying the game 69-69, with just over two minutes left to play. Following a Nevada 3-pointer, Quezada sank a jumper to bring the Aztecs within a point, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

With time running out, SDSU tried in a last-ditch effort to force a turnover and secure the win. The Aztecs ultimately fell short while getting tripped up trying to get a last shot off, as Nevada held on to clinch the narrow 72-71 victory.

The Aztecs play their next game at home against Utah State at noon on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Viejas Arena. The game will also be streamed on Mountain West Network.