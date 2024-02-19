Baseball loses its second home match after four extra innings against Portland, 7-6

The San Diego State baseball team hosted their second home match against the University of Portland, where the Pilots defeated the Aztecs 7-6 on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Head Coach Shaun Cole compared and contrasted Friday’s game and Saturday’s game.

“A lot of growth tonight there were a lot of positives,” Cole said. “Back-to-back nights, fighting late offensively is huge. I think we will see benefits from tonight’s game somewhere down the road.”

“The only thing for me was early on, I thought we weren’t aggressive enough to the fastballs,” Cole said.

Junior, Omar Serrano was the starting pitcher for the Aztecs. Serrano struck out the first three batters of the Pilots in a row in the top of the first inning.

“Going into that first inning I just saw myself dominate my fastballs,” Serrano said. “After that first inning, I was just really amped up.”

Despite Serrano’s great performance in the first inning, the game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when the Pilots took over.

Halfway through the top of the fourth inning, the Aztecs had switched pitchers. Freshman, Chris Canavan replaced Serrano.

In one play, the Pilots’ bases were all loaded. It was Spencer Scott up next at-bat. Scott was able to hit a single to third base. Once that hit, Jonas Salk advanced to second base, Ben Patacsil advanced to third and finally Brady Bean was able to score the first point of the game.

Tyler Howard was up next to bat for the Pilots and got out when he hit the ball directly to Aztecs right fielder Shaun Montoya.

After Howard’s play, the Pilots shined again. Jake Holcroft hit a single up in the middle which Scott advanced to second base. Salk and Patacsil scored two runs in that same play helping the Pilots be up by three.

At the top of the sixth inning, the Pilots were at bat once again. It was Holcroft’s turn to bat, but Gage Bruce switched with Howard to run due to Howard getting hit by Aztec pitcher, Michael Caruso. When Caruso pitched the ball, Bruce advanced to second base, Scott advanced to third base and Salk scored a run.

After Holcroft got stuck out by Caruso, it was Christain Cooney’s turn to bat. Cooney hit a single to the right field. That allowed Bruce and Scott to score two runs.

The eighth inning was the opportunity for the Aztecs to execute. Brady Lavoie doubled to the right center of the field. Non-starter Sammy Kahler advanced to third and Montoya scored giving the Aztecs their first point of the night.

After that play, Colby Turner hit out to right fielder, Scavotto, allowing Lavoie to go to third base and Kahler to score a run.

Lavoie scored a run when he stole the base on a wild pitch. The Aztecs cut the lead to 6-3.

The Aztecs scored three runs in the last inning which tied the game to 6-6.

The first two runs were in one single play where Jack Jackson doubled to left center. Cade Martinez and Tino Bethancourt scored.

Lavoie’s single to second baseman, Patacsil, was the third run that tied the game. Kahler advanced to second base and Jackson scored.

Serrano shares his emotions while watching his team going to extra innings.

“A lot of jitters, I know my team has my back defensively and while we’re hitting,” Serrano said. “Watching us come back in those late innings, I just know there’s a spark on this team and I see us training in the right direction as the season moves forward.”

The Aztecs and Pilots battled with four extra innings. In the thirteen innings, the Pilots scored a home run by Cooney. The Aztecs had the opportunity to tie it or win the game but, that did not happen as they lost by one against the Pilots.

Cole shared his goals for this year’s team as baseball season began.

“Goals don’t change, win the conference and the conference tournament and getting to regionals,” Cole said.